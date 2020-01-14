Why Aston Villa should avoid signing striker Islam Slimani this month

According to L’Equipe (h/t The Birmingham Mail), Aston Villa are linked to Islam Slimani, who is currently plying his trade for AS Monaco.

The Algerian international, 31, who is on a season-long loan from Leicester City, scored his seventh goal of the season for AS Monaco in an entertaining 3-3 draw with reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain. He netted Monaco’s third 20 minutes from time, rescuing a point for Robert Moreno’s side.

Islam Slimani notched his seventh goal in 13 games for the Ligue 1 side but is unhappy after being left on the bench and pushed out to the wing instead of being used as a centre-forward, the report adds. (h/t The Birmingham Mail)

Islam Slimani failed to establish himself a regular at Leicester City. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa, meanwhile, completed their first signing of the transfer window last week with midfielder Danny Drinkwater joining in a loan deal from Chelsea until the end of the season. Drinkwater made his debut as Dean Smith’s side were beaten 6-1 by Manchester City on Sunday.

Smith is in the market for options to solve his striker crisis after Wesley Moraes has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. (h/t The Birmingham Mail)

As the Villans only have Jonathan Kodjia and young Keinan Davis as the only options in the number nine role, signing a striker is a no-brainer. That being said, should the Villans go for Islam Slimani?

Slimani has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Monaco since arriving on a loan deal this past summer, scoring seven goals while also notching seven assists.

While he’s on fire with the Ligue 1 side, the Algerian failed to make the grade at Leicester City. He signed from Sporting Lisbon back in 2016 and scored just 13 times for the Foxes in 46 appearances all competitions, featuring largely as a backup option.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith. (Getty Images)

The 31-year-old did struggle with the fast-paced nature of Premier League football and hardly convinced the King Power Stadium faithful. So, he might not be the best option for the Villans.

Verdict

Villa are in the market for a new striker after Wesley’s season-ending injury and they will need a prolific goalscorer to come through the door. Slimani perhaps isn’t that signing and thus, Smith and co. must stay away from the Algerian international, even though he’s doing well in Ligue 1.