Who will take places in the TOP 3 of the Turkish Super League 2023/2024: preview

The current season of Turkey’s strongest football championship started in August 2023 and will end in May 2024. There are 20 teams playing in the tournament, which will play each other twice for a total of 38 rounds. The first four teams will qualify for the European Cup, and the clubs from 17th to 20th place will be relegated to the division below. In this case, the championship will go to the one who scores the most points.

The following four clubs are likely to compete for a place in the top three of the Turkish Super League: Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Besiktas. If you want to predict the medal contenders with greater confidence, then we advise you to carefully study each of these teams.

Fenerbahce

Ismail Kartal’s boys looked great in 2023 and, after 17 matches played, led the standings. Although the “yellow canaries” bypassed the second Galatasaray only based on additional indicators. Having suffered only one defeat against Trabzonspor in the 11th round, Fenerbahçe drew twice and won 14 times. It is also worth noting that the “yellow and dark blue” had the strongest attack in the league, which averaged just over two and a half goals per game.

In terms of gameplay in the domestic arena, Ali Koch’s brainchild looks very stable. The fight for the championship title is expected to be serious for the “yellow canaries”. At the same time, Trabzonspor, third in the table, beats Fenerbahçe by 14 points, which means that the team is unlikely to fall below second place.

Galatasaray

Okan Buruk’s boys performed well in the Super League in 2023 and after 17 matches were in second place in the standings. Led by additional indicators to the first Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray was 14 points ahead of the third Trabzonspor. Having won 14 matches and won the world title twice, this Istanbul club lost only once to Hatayspor away in November. At the same time, the Lions had the strongest defense in the league, conceding nine goals.

The “Lions” have a good selection of players and the current champion of the tournament is quite capable of aiming for the 24th set of Turkish Super League gold medals in the club’s history. In addition, the gap between Fernando Muslera and his partners from their closest pursuers is impressive, which means Galatasaray is unlikely to allow them to come closer. If you want to make money on Turkish football, then we recommend placing bets on the legitimate website Mostbet türkiye yasal mı.

Trabzonspor

Abdullah Avci’s team did not perform very confidently in the championship in 2023, but after 17 rounds they were in third place in the standings. Trabzonspor was 14 points behind second Galatasaray and first Fenerbahçe, and ahead of fourth Kayserispor and fifth Besiktas by one point. Having suffered five defeats and drawn three times, the burgundy and blue won nine victories. Despite a fairly good attack, the Black Sea Storms had the worst defense in the top four.

In 2024, the representatives of Trabzon are unlikely to improve significantly, which means that they most likely will not be able to close the gap with the championship leaders. So the main goal for the season for the Black Sea Storms will be winning bronze medals. And the fight for the “burgundy-blues” is shaping up to be difficult.

Besiktas

Serdar Topraktepe’s team performed poorly in the championship period from August to December. After 17 rounds, Besiktas is only in fifth place in the tournament. Led by additional indicators to fourth Kayserispor, the “black and whites” were two points ahead of sixth Adanademirspor. Having won nine times and won the world title twice, the Black Eagles suffered six defeats, which is more than anyone else in the top eight. In addition, Hassan Arat’s brainchild looked extremely weak in defense.

The Black Eagles need to improve in 2024, otherwise next season the team risks not making it into European competition. Besiktas’ players are not bad, but there are problems with teamwork. At the same time, the Black and Whites still have good chances for bronze medals at the end of the Super League.

Our forecast

Besiktas is extremely unstable and is likely to compete with Kayserispor for a place in the UEFA Conference League. Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are likely to finish in the top three of the standings. At the same time, the “bronze” will go to the “Black Sea Storms”, and the “lions” and “yellow canaries” will fight for the champion title.