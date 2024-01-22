Who will be in the TOP 3 of the Spanish Examples 2023/2024: preview

The current competition for the strongest football division in Spain started in the first half of August 2023 and will end in May 2024. The tournament is attended by 20 teams, which will play each other once at home and away, playing a total of 38 rounds. The champion will be the club that scores the most points at the end of the championship, and the teams that take places from 18th to 20th will be eliminated.

The following four teams must fight for the top three in the Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Girona and Barcelona. By analyzing each of these teams, you can more accurately select the owners of all sets of tournament medals.

Real Madrid

The Galacticos spent 2023 confidently and after 18 rounds were at the top of the standings. Although the Madrid club was ahead of the second Girona only in additional indicators. Having lost only one match (in the sixth round to Atlético), the Whites drew three times and won 14 victories. It should also be noted that Florentino Perez’s brainchild had the best defense and one of the strongest attacks in the league.

In terms of gameplay, Real Madrid looks confident and even without main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rarely loses points. In terms of composition, Los Blancos are one of the strongest, if not the strongest team in the league. Moreover, under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the Galacticos know how to achieve what they want. So Nacho and his partners have a good chance of not only getting a place in the top three, but also winning the tournament.

Atlético

“Mattresses” did not look very stable in 2023, but by the end of December they were in third place. Diego Simeone’s boys beat fourth Barcelona in terms of additional indicators, while they trailed second Girona and third Real Madrid by seven points. The Indians suffered four defeats (the most in the top six), tied twice and won 12 times. What was unexpected for the fans of the Madrid club was that the defense of the inhabitants of the Wanda Metroploitano was not among the top three. At the same time, Koke and his partners acted very confidently in attack.

The “mattress guys” have enough time to make up the seven-point gap from the first two places. However, if Atlético continues to lose points as often, then the maximum for the team from Madrid will be “silver”, or even bronze medals. Although Diego Simeon is quite capable of setting his players up for the second round.

Girona

“Girona” became the main discovery of the Spanish Primera of 2023. After 18 matches, the team was in second place and was inferior to Real Madrid only in terms of additional indicators. At the same time, the “white-red” beat third Atlético and fourth Barcelona by seven points. Having won 14 matches and drawn three times, Girona lost only once in the eighth round at the Santiago Bernabeu. It should also be noted that Mitchell’s team had the strongest attack in the league, scoring 42 goals.

The “white-red” have no stars, but their team play is at a good level. In addition, the Ukrainian forward of Girona Artem Dovbik managed to score 11 goals in 17 games. If the player continues in the same spirit, he will bring a lot of benefits to the club. It is worth noting that Christian Stuani and his partners may not be enough for the entire distance. So even getting into the top four can be considered a success by the Girona team.

Barcelona

The Blue Garnets had a rather unstable year in 2023 and lost points in more than a third of their matches. As a result, after 18 matches, the Catalans are in fourth place in the standings. The Blaugranas were inferior to the third Atletico Madrid in terms of additional indicators, and beat the fifth Athletic Bilbao by only three points. Having suffered two defeats from Real Madrid and Girona, Barcelona brought five battles to a draw and won 11 victories. In addition, Xavi’s team had the weakest attack in the top four.

The club from Catalonia is extremely unstable and is unlikely to be able to improve significantly in the second round. So the main fight for the “blue garnets” will most likely be for bronze medals.

Our forecast

With a high probability, Real Madrid will aim for the championship due to the experience of its performers. Girona could sag and let Atletico Madrid advance. Barcelona will try to go the remaining distance without misfires, but it will be extremely difficult for the “blue garnet” to do this. So, according to the results of the current draw, Examples will most likely be in the top three: “Galacticos”, “Girona” and “Mattress Makers”.