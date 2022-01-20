Who Is Silvia Fortini? Meet The Wife Of Roberto Mancini

Silvia Fortini Facts & Wiki

Birthday 1978 Place of Birth Rome, Italy Nationality Italian Residency Rome Spouse Roberto Mancini Job Lawyer Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Silvia Fortini Biography

Silvia Fortini is the stunning wife of Roberto Mancini. The couple met five years back and instantly found love. They tied the knot after two years of dating. But, Silvia isn’t the first woman in Roberto’s life. The Italian manager had a long term relationship with his previous wife, Federica Morelli. The duo started seeing each other in the 80s and looked like a happy couple during public appearances. The pair even had three children together. Their first child was born in 1990, Federica gave birth to their second son in 1992 and another girl child in 1997. Their cooperation and understanding seemed perfect until it all fell apart. Their dispute in the relationship was a piece of shocking news for the fans. The crack in their relationship started in 2015 when several Italian news media started reporting about their rift. One year later, the couple officially announced their divorce. Mancini found his current wife in that same year.

Roberto Mancini got fame due to his playing career in Italy. He started the football journey with Bologna. Even though the Italian did get some successful starts, he couldn’t continue a successful spell in the early years. However, his life completely changed when Sampdoria signed him. He formed a dynamic striking partnership there and took the club to new heights. Mancini stayed at the Italian club until 1997a and guided the team to many victories. He was also featured in the 1991/92 European Cup championship against FC Barcelona. However, the Barca ‘dream team’ managed to win that match by a free-kick goal from Ronald Koeman. After that, Mancini went to Lazio and Leicester City but never found the successful partnership that he experienced in Sampdoria.

Silvia and Roberto during a vacation.

Mancini is not only famous for his playing career. After he retired from professional football, the Italian decided to try luck in management. Fortunately for us, the experiment worked out, and we got to experience some goosebumps moments from Mancini’s teams. After a successful managerial journey in Italy, Manchester City tracked him down. After the Arabi takeover, the Citizens were enthusiastic about building a team that could challenge for titles, and there couldn’t be any person better than Roberto Mancini. In his four years career, he created the team from scratch. In the 2011/12 season, the Citizens achieved what many couldn’t even imagine. They snatched the Premier League title from city rival Manchester United in an extraordinary manner and created history.

Most recently, Mancini did another marvellous job with the Italian national team. The Azzurri were struggling to compete with their European competitors. However, the former City manager helped; they won the EURO 2020 and are now a strong contender for the World Cup 2022.

The playing career and managerial journey brought a lot of fame to Roberto’s life. But many things are unknown about his current wife, Silvia Fortini. So today, we’re going to unfold many less known facts about the stunning lawyer.

Silvia Fortini Childhood and Family

Silvia was brought into the world in 1978 by her Italian parents. She likes to keep a shallow profile and hasn’t shared any personal information with the public media. So we couldn’t find the exact date of her marriage, the anime of her father and mother and whether she had any siblings. But her age suggests she is currently 44 years of age, making her 12 years younger than Roberto Mancini.

Silvia and Roberto while enjoying a football match.

Silvia Fortini Education

Silvia completed high schooling at a local institution. After her graduation, she joined a local university where she got her masters in Law. Furthermore, she also has a diploma degree.

Silvia has been very supportive of her husband Roberto Mancini.

Silvia Fortini career

Silvia started her career as a lawyer and eventually became famous in the sector. The Italian woman had enormous ambitions and started her own firm in Rome, which she continues to run to date.

Silvia is a successful lawyer.

Silvia Fortini and Roberto Mancini relationship

Roberto Mancini met his wife Silvia Fortini because of a work thing. Mancini needed assistance from a lawyer in 2009, and she contacted Silvia’s firm. That’s when the two got to know many things about each other. After his divorce, Mancini started dating Silvia and found that she could be the perfect pair. They took the next two years to understand each other and finally tied the knot in 2018. The couple is still together, and with Mancini’s job as the coach of the Italian team, he gets to stay close to his wife. All three children from Mancini’s previous marriage share a healthy relationship with Silvia.

Silvia has kept a low public profile even after her marriage to Roberto.

Silvia Fortini Social media

Silvia is quite old-school when it comes to the usage of social media. She doesn’t have any accounts on famous platforms. Primarily, her law firm keeps her busy, and whatever time she gets, she spends with her family.

