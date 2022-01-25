Who Is Sasha Attwood? Meet The Girlfriend Of Jack Grealish

Sasha Attwood Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 17, 1996 Place of Birth Birmingham, England Nationality English Residency N.A Spouse Jack Grealish Job Model Instagram @sasha__rebecca Height 5 ft 6 inch (167 cm) Weight 55kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $200K-250K

Sasha Attwood Biography

Sasha Attwood is the amazing girlfriend of Jack Grealish. The pair knows each other from a very young age. As a matter of fact, they went to the same school. It’s uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But, the duo has enjoyed each other’s company for many years. They seem to be a happy couple.

Sasha is on track to building a successful career in the modelling industry. She has already received the opportunity to do collaborations with major brands. However, she loves to keep her love life secret from the public eye.

Jack has developed himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. His performance in the last few seasons with Aston Villa has turned heads around. The emphatic spell convinced Manchester City to splash £100m from the previous summer to secure his signature. He is yet to achieve the heights with Citizens, but his global fame has enlarged in the last few years. Many fans worldwide keep a regular track of the forward; however, very few know that he is currently in a relationship with Sasha. So today, we will unfold many facts about the early life, education and professional career of the beautiful English model. Read the article until the end to find more.

Sasha Attwood has a large YouTube fanbase. (Picture taken from thetab.com)

Sasha Attwood Childhood and Family

Sasha was brought into the world on February 17, 1996, by her English parents. We have tried tracking her family details. But it seems the English beauty doesn’t want to surface too much about her private life in public. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother either. It’s still uncertain whether she has a sibling or not. We’d continue our hunt to gather more information. So stay tuned!

Jack and Sasha went to the same school.

Sasha Attwood Education

Sasha enrolled in the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, where she found her love of life. But, we didn’t get any information on whether she attended university after that or went straight away to pursue her modelling dream.

Sasha has worked with big brands. (Picture taken from The Sun)

Sasha Attwood career

Sasha started her modelling journey very early. The young model gained fame rapidly and attracted the eyes of big modelling houses. She has also worked with Boohoo and House of Fraser. However, it seems modelling isn’t the only category she is passionate about. Sasha also has an excellent social media presence and maintains a YouTube channel with 43.5K subscribers. She posts videos about her daily life; she also makes vlogs sometimes. Check her YouTube channel here.

Sasha has a net worth of around $200K-250K. The chunk of her earnings comes from her modelling career. She has gained a healthy amount of followers on Instagram and YouTube. She could be earning from her career as an influencer too. We certainly weren’t able to confirm the fact.

Sasha is on course to become a famous personality in the modelling world.

Sasha Attwood and Jack Grealish relationship

Sasha and Jack started seeing each other when they were just 16. As said earlier, they went to the same school, so the St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School was the place that initiated the love story. Soon they found the bond and started going out in public places.

However, their relationship has also undergone some problematic phases. Sasha and Jack decided to take a break from the relationship in 2020. They were separated for months. Even though the reason for the separation is still unknown, we can undoubtedly say that the couple was heartbroken by the event. However, they couldn’t stay away from each other much longer. They got back together and have remained inseparable since.

Sasha and Jack snapped at a beach party. (Picture taken from londonnewstime.com)

Sasha Attwood Social Media

Sasha’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself. Being a model, it’s understandable that she likes to showcase her beautiful face to the world. However, she has maintained online secrecy regarding her relationship with Jack. She hasn’t shared any pictures or updates about her relationship. Her YouTube is full of vlogs and sneak peeks of her exciting, day to day life. But, even there she hasn’t shown anything about her love life. She is already in the glamorous world, but it’s evident that she wants to keep her family and love life away from the media attention from her online activity.

