Who Is Sara Arfaoui? Meet the girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan

Sara Arfaoui is majorly known as the stunning girlfriend of Ilkay Gundogan. The duo recently revealed their relationship on Instagram. Ilkay had a long term relationship with ex-girlfriend Sila Sahin. The German footballer is very secretive about his personal life and doesn’t like to share much information online and in the public media. So, she kept her love life with Sara secret until a picture of the duo surfaced from Sara’s Instagram account.

Gundogan’s break-up with his previous girlfriend came as a shock to his fans. They were inseparable for a long time, and therefore the event might have made a massive impact on the Manchester City midfielder’s personal life. But, we are rejoiced to see that the footballer is over the heartbreak and has already initiated the next chapter of his love life.

Ilkay Gundogan is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. After a successful spell in Borussia Dortmund, the German star joined Manchester City and has been fabulous since. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, the midfielder has developed some unique qualities. Along with his extraordinary passing abilities, he also has a top-notch vision for the goal and often finds the net. In the 2020/21 season, the German star gave one of the best spells and guided Pep Guardiola’s team to another Premier League victory. He has started the year with big ambitions. By the looks of it, City is in a pretty comfortable position in the league so Gundogan might get hands on his fourth English top-flight title.

Sara was brought into the world on July 16, 1995, by her French parents. The stunning model was born in France, but her parents moved to Italy when she was very young. Since then, Sara has stayed in Italy and has Italian citizenship. Sara has been very secretive about her family and childhood. Even though she is currently in the glamorous world, she has chosen not to disclose the identity of her father and mother to the public media. For the same reason, we couldn’t find out whether she has siblings or not. But we will keep searching, so stay tuned!

After moving to Italy, Sara completed her high school graduation from a local institution. But, we couldn’t extract any information about whether she attended university. She might have entered the modelling industry at a very young age as she was always passionate about the glamorous world, but we couldn’t verify the fact.

Sara is a professional model. She rose to fame for her incredible projects. She has already worked with some big brands and is currently making it big in the glamour world. However, she hasn’t limited herself only to one industry.

Sara is very active in the Italian T.V. space. She has already appeared in some famous T.V. shows, one of them is Princes and Princesses of love on W9. She had to perform a seduction act in front of a male candidate due to the show’s setup. However, she excelled in her job and won that season’s Princess title. She is also a T.V. presenter and hosted several reality shows.

Sara also has a fabulous social media presence. She currently has 406k followers on her Instagram page. So, she could take the influencer role later on in her career and make money using her social media presence.

Sara and Gundogan started dating each other in early 2021. We are uncertain where they met and how the love story began. The couple has chosen to maintain secrecy and didn’t reveal that they were seeing each other for a long time. Sara was the first to break the silence. She posted a photo with Gundogan in August last year on her Instagram page. Later the Manchester City footballer followed suit and posted a photo on her own Instagram handle.

Sara is very active on Instagram and mostly posts pictures of herself. Even after making the relationship public, she hasn’t shared many photos with Gundogan. The duo lives in different countries and might not get a truckload of time together. That could be a reason why many lovely moments haven’t found a way to their social media pages. Sara also posts updates about her T.V. shows and some photos from her appearances.

