Who Is Ines Tomaz? Meet The Girlfriend Of Bernardo Silva

Ines Tomaz Biography

Ines Tomaz is the lovely girlfriend of Bernardo Silva. The pair have been together for roughly two years. Even though the beautiful Portuguese lady is a professional model, she attracted significant media attention when her relationship with the Manchester City star went public. They are a happy couple currently living in Manchester, England. However, Ines is not the first love of Silva.

Bernardo Silva dated another model, Alicia Verrando, before meeting Ines. He even had a long term relationship with Alicia. However, the duo got separated in 2018. The reason for the break-up is unknown, but it seems Silva has already moved on from the heartbreak.

Bernardo Silva is one of the most lethal attacking midfielders in the Premier League. He has consistently put on awe-inspiring performances for Manchester City and Portugal national teams in the last few seasons. In this campaign, the Portuguese star has given one of the best spells of his career. With his help, Citizens have made a solid stance on the League table.

Certainly, Silva has a big fan base globally. However, very few actually knew he was dating Ines in the initial months of 2020. So, today we will discuss the exciting life of the Portuguese model – details about her childhood, family, education etc., will be unrevealed. So, stay tuned!

Ines Tomaz’s nationality is Portuguese. (Picture taken from wtfoot.com)

Ines Tomaz Childhood and Family

Ines is very selective about what information she surfaces on the internet. She hasn’t yet disclosed the identity of her father and mother in the public media. We also couldn’t extract any information about her childhood. But from what we know, Ines has a sister named Mariana. Her sister also is in the modelling world and has represented Portugal at Miss Global 2017. It seems the whole family is passionate about the glamour world.

Ines with her sister Mariana.

Ines Tomaz Education

We couldn’t retrieve any information about the education details of Ines. She certainly doesn’t seem to like the media speculation in her private life. She might have started her modelling career from a very young age as she was always passionate about making it big in the Glamour world. But, we couldn’t verify the data because of the lack of information. But we will keep track of the subject and update the article as soon as we get new information about her.

Ines was born in Lisbon, Portugal. (Picture taken from www.record.pt)

Ines Tomaz career

As we said earlier, Ines is a professional model. She has worked with many famous brands such as Tous Jewelry Drope. Ines started her fashion career in Portugal. But a few months after she got into a relationship with Silva, she moved to Manchester and is currently working in the English fashion industry. The Portuguese model has gathered quite a fame after her relationship with Silva went public. So, it might have given a boost to her professional career also.

Being a beautiful model and the girlfriend of famous footballer Bernardo Silva, Ines has gathered a lot of followers on her Instagram profile. She could use her influencer power to promote brands through her social media profiles later in her career, generating a handsome figure.

Ines is a professional model. (Picture was taken from www.record.pt)

Ines Tomaz and Bernardo Silva relationship

Ines and Bernardo came into the public eye in May 2020. However, they started dating a few months before that and somehow managed to keep it a secret. Ines began to post their pictures on her Instagram page during the summer vacation. But at that time, they weren’t living together and only meeting each other during breaks in the football schedule. Ines decided to move to Manchester recently to be with her love of life. This certainly shows the commitment of the Portuguese beauty. Bernardo is a lucky guy!

Ines has 91.3k followers on Instagram. (Picture was taken from The Sun)

Ines Tomaz Social Media

Ines is quite active on Instagram and already has a massive fanbase of 91.3k. She mostly posts pictures about herself and some beautiful moments from her travel journey. We forgot to tell you, Ines is a travel freak! She has been to many different countries, and the list just keeps on growing. Scotland, London, Cuba, Rio De Janeiro are the few famous places she has been to. You can check her Instagram handle to see all her photos during her various trips. Her profile also has some beautiful moments she spent with Silva.

