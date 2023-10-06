Which MLS Player is the Bookies’ Favourite to Become Top Goalscorer?

For football fans and those who fancy a flutter, the MLS top goalscorer race is at a gripping point this season. Odds are swinging left and right, according to various gambling sites. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a casual observer, it might be useful to look at the latest numbers.

Line Movement

Hany Mukhtar has witnessed significant changes in his odds, going from 10/1 to a rather enticing 7/2. The Nashville SC midfielder is leading the scoring charts with 15 goals and has garnered 11.9% of tickets and 13.3% of the handle to his name.

Not far behind is Georgios Giakoumakis, moving from 7/1 to 4/1. While playing for Atlanta United, Giakoumakis has also racked up 14 goals this season. Though he has only 3.7% of tickets, a notable 9.3% of the handle suggests people are putting serious money on him.

Outsiders in the Race

Denis Bouanga has been a surprise package, with his odds shifting dramatically from 25/1 to 4/1. Playing fewer games than Mukhtar, the LAFC midfielder has scored one goal less than the league leader. He holds 7.6% of tickets and 4.4% of the handle.

Meanwhile, Luciano Acosta, the FC Cincinnati midfielder, has emerged as an interesting long shot. Initially not even listed, his odds have moved to 5/1. Despite holding a tiny fraction of the tickets and handle, Acosta’s 14 goals make him a contender worth considering.

Public Favourite

However, the lion’s share of the attention is on Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami player started at a distant 40/1 but has since shortened to 33/1. Although his goal tally isn’t top of the charts, an overwhelming 51.8% of tickets and 56.1% of the handle are currently placed on Messi.

Wildcards

Let’s not forget about Daniel Gazdag. His odds have been a rollercoaster, starting at 20/1, moving to 25/1, and now settling at 12/1. The Philadelphia Union midfielder is only two goals away from the league leader and holds a small percentage of the tickets and handle. Nonetheless, Gazdag might just be the dark horse of this race.

Odds and Ends

When examining these shifts in odds, it’s worth considering how various factors like form, injuries, and remaining fixtures can influence the outcome. For example, a single outstanding performance or a minor injury can significantly affect a player’s odds. These elements add another layer of unpredictability to the race for top goalscorer, making it an even more compelling storyline to follow as the season unfolds.

Fans and Pundits Weigh In

It’s not just the bookies setting the stage; fans and pundits also play a significant role in shaping the odds. Social media buzz, commentary, and previous records are key variables that can either boost or hamper a player’s standing. Hany Mukhtar’s current form has certainly got people talking, while Messi’s international reputation inevitably draws a crowd, reflected in their respective percentages of tickets and handle.

How to Approach Betting

For those considering placing a bet, it’s important to not just rely on current odds. Season statistics, team dynamics, and even upcoming fixtures can offer valuable insights. Will your chosen player be facing a series of tough defenses in the coming weeks? Or does he have a history of scoring against specific teams? Such considerations can give you an edge in making a more informed wager.

The Last Kick of the Game

As the MLS season approaches its climax, the quest for the top goalscorer is brimming with uncertainties. With a range of talented players vying for the crown and odds fluctuating like never before, the endgame promises to be a nail-biter. As always, the key is to bet responsibly and savor the twists and turns of this captivating race.