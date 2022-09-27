Jim Beglin 2022- Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more

James Martin Beglin famously known as Jim Beglin, the former Irish footballer currently works as a co-commentator in sports media. Here we will see more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and so.

Jim played as a left-back for many Premier League teams including Liverpool and Leeds United. Jim Beglin caught the attention of football fans when he referred to the Etihad as ‘Emptyhad’ in a live telecast recently. He has had 15 International senior caps for Ireland. He co-comments for many media currently.

Jim Beglin can be seen alongside Peter Drury commentating on most of the Premier League matches. If not the best he is one of the best commentators in the English media. He is an excellent reader of the game and a good analyst too. Let’s see more about him in this article without any further delay.

Contents hide
1 Jim Beglin Facts
2 Jim Beglin Net Worth and Salary
3 Jim Beglin Club Career
4 Jim Beglin Media Job and Career
5 Jim Beglin Family
6 Jim Beglin Famous Quotes and Commentaries
7 FAQ’s about Jim Beglin

Jim Beglin Facts

Birth Place County Waterford, Ireland
Father’s Name Tom Beglin
Mother’s Name NA
Star Sign Leo
Net Worth $1.5 million
Age 59 years
Date of Birth 29 July 1963
Nationality Irish
Current Job Co-commentator
Height 1.80 m
Wife NA
Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER
Social Media Twitter

Jim Beglin Net Worth and Salary

The former Irish defender is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.5 million as reported by Allfamousbirthday. The co-commentator’s salary details are not available at the moment but it is sure that as he is one of the well-known commentators in media and he wouldn’t be earning less.

Jim Beglin Club Career

Beglin started his footballing career by joining Shamrock Rovers in 1980. Then he was signed by Liverpool to their reserve team in 1983 and after a year and a half, he was promoted to the first team of Liverpool. He debuted against Southampton in the Left-Midfield position which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the League championship and FA cup with Liverpool.

With 98 appearances for Liverpool FC and with over six years Jim Beglin’s time in Liverpool came to an end as he was sold to Leed United on a free transfer. He didn’t play a single league game in both the 87/88 and 88/89 seasons. He was loaned out to Blackburn and Plymouth later. Jim was forced to retire due to his recurred knee injury at the early age of 27. He represented the Republic of Ireland 15 times.

Jim Beglin Media Job and Career

The bond between football and Jim Beglin didn’t stop despite facing the trauma of retiring at an early age. He chose to stay on the football field not as a player but as a co-commentator. Jim currently works as a co-commentator for BT Sport, Premier League Productions and CBS Sports and also on ITV for Granada Television previously. He commentated on FIFA 14 World Cup and FIFA 18 World Cup in RTC.

Jim Beglin as a 17-year-old at his first club, Shamrock Rovers. (Image: @jimbeglin on Twitter)
Jim Beglin as a 17-year-old at his first club, Shamrock Rovers. (Image: @jimbeglin on Twitter)

He also has co-commented for PES(Pro Evolution Soccer) game series since PES11 alongside Jon Champion and later Peter Drury. In January 2022 Jim Beglin called Etihad, ‘Emptyhad’ and he apologised for it later due to leading controversies and also apologized when he called Angel Di Maria “Latino temperament” following his red card in 2021.

Jim Beglin Family

Jim’s family details still remain to be a mystery as no information is available yet. He married decades ago and has 2 kids but never disclosed the news about his partner. We certainly wish that Beglin is happy with his family and is leading a joyful life.

Jim Beglin with his family - wife and children. (Image: @jimbeglin on Twitter)
Jim Beglin with his family – wife and children. (Image: @jimbeglin on Twitter)

Jim Beglin Famous Quotes and Commentaries

“Hello everyone, I’m Peter Drury, Jim Beglin alongside me” the most iconic commentary which every PES fan would never get rid of, is said by Peter Drury. Rather than his praising comments, Jim Beglin is famous for his criticizing commentaries. It’s in a way good that he says everything straightforward but the same thing causes him controversies too.

FAQ’s about Jim Beglin

What is Jim Beglin’s net worth?
Jim Beglin’s net worth is 1.5 Million dollars.  
Does Jim Beglin still work for Sky Sports?
Yes, Jim Beglin works for Sky Sports.
How old is Jim Beglin?
He is 59 years old.
How tall is Jim Beglin?
He is 1.8m tall. 
Is Jim Beglin English?
No, Jim Beglin is from Ireland.

Written by Amruth

Jim Beglin

Jeff Stelling 2022 - Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more

Jeff Stelling 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more