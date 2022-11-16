Where Can I Find Reliable Soccer Data Feed at Affordable Prices?

A soccer data feed is a bundle of statistics collected by one team and made available to their opponents. This information can include anything from the number of passes a player has completed to how much time they spent in possession of the ball.

A lot of the more detailed analytics are only available to professional teams, but plenty of data feeds are available for amateurs too.

A reliable soccer data feed and odds provider is essential for sports businesses. It allows them to update their scoreboard in real-time and update their player roaster based on player behavior. It also allows for the easy integration of data from multiple sources.

Data providers also provide users with various features that make it easy to integrate soccer data into their websites.

Reliable Soccer Data Feeds at Affordable Prices

1. SoccerData.com

SoccerData.com is a soccer data feed powered by Opta Sports, which has been around for years and offers leagues worldwide, including La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and more.

It’s a US-based company, but they operate in over 80 countries worldwide and have many data feeds, each with different content, so that you can get even more out of your subscriptions. Of course, the level of detail varies by country, but it’s still a great choice, especially if you want to analyze match data.

2. Soccerway.com

It is a soccer data feed covering thousands of leagues and cup competitions around the globe with insightful stats on teams and players alike. They also have a detailed analysis of the matches you watch, such as lineups, match reports, and tables, so that you can stay up to date with your favorite leagues.

Their website is also an excellent resource for fans of punditry, handy after big matches when everyone wants to know how each team performed.

3. Squawka.com

Squawka.com is a soccer data feed that includes everything you’d expect, such as the location of each pass made in a match. It’s perfect for analyzing players and team performance, so if you want to know whether your defense is more robust than it looks, this could be the right resource.

The site has entertainment value, too, with a range of statistics, including the fastest dribbles, most accurate shots, successful tackles, and much more.

4. Whoscored.com

Whoscored.com is a soccer data feed focused on North American leagues such as the MLS and USL. The website is well-designed, easy to read, and has lots of cool features, like an interactive league table to see who’s won or drawn each week or where they finish in the league at the end of the season.

They also have extensive transfer news coverage so that you can stay up to date with all the latest rumors about your favorite players.

5. WhoaData.com

WhoaData.com offers one of the most extensive choices of soccer data feeds if you want to do more than look at goals scored and assists made but want stats on individual players too.

They operate in more than 90 leagues across the globe, including the top-tier ones like the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1, as well as lower-tier competitions. They even have English non-league divisions, so you can see who’s dominating the lower leagues.

6. MatchStory

MatchStory is a soccer data feed that analyzes over 8,000 matches yearly for major European and worldwide competitions like the Champions League, Europa League, and World Cup Qualifiers.

They have the most comprehensive stats on the game, making it an excellent resource for those who want to follow teams from around Europe.

They also have a news feed in addition to their match reports so you can stay up to date with everything that happens during a game, such as substitution, yellow cards, and red cards.

7. TopSoccerData.com

TopSoccerData.com offers every league worldwide, along with individual teams in some of them, such as La Liga and Ligue 1. The data feed provides the essentials, such as the number of shots made by each team and the number of goals scored, so you can get a quick overview of how each team played.

Still, it also covers other interesting stats, such as average dispossession time and players’ number of interceptions. The website also has a social network feel, with fans interacting with each other on every page.

Bottom Line

Wagering on the teams that win and lose is becoming more sensitive to how teams play. A successful soccer data feed will display all critical information that gives you an overview of a match and lets you know what happened.