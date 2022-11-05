Top 10 best young players in Premier League of 2022-2023

We’re a few months into the start of a new Premier League season, and we’ve had the chance to see how this year’s crop of young stars are faring in the spotlight.

Every year we see a new generation of young players make their mark on the Premier League stage, and here are the ones that have caught our eye so far.

#10 Alejandro Garnacho – 18 Years Old – Manchester United

Starting off our list is the young Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho. After signing for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid’s youth academy in 2020, he’s had a relatively quiet start to his Manchester United career.

Still, he will be hoping that the arrival of Erik Ten Hag will yield more playing time. His appearances have so far been limited to late substitutions, thanks to the performances of Sancho, Rashford, and Antony, but if he gets a run of games, he can show how good he is.

#9 Carney Chukuemeka – 18 Years Old – Chelsea

The next player on our list is the young central midfielder, who Chelsea picked up at the start of the season for £16.2 million. Having been a product of the Aston Villa academy, Chukuemeka produced one assist in 12 games for the Birmingham-based club in the 21/22 season.

His performances caught Chelsea’s eye, who signed him on a long-term deal until 2028. He’s only featured in three games for the Blues this year but has looked sharp in each of his appearances. We don’t think it will be long until he’s making regular appearances for the club.

#8 Fabio Carvalho – 20 Years Old – Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool in action against Everton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Another new arrival at the start of this season, Liverpool picked up Fabio Carvalho for just over £5 million at the start of the season from Fulham.

It seems like that price is a bargain, as Carvalho has made a bright start to his Liverpool career, scoring twice in 12 appearances. This is a player that many are tipping to be a future top goalscorer in the Premier League, with some punters already making bets on the number of goals he’ll score for the historic club.

#7 Levi Colwill – 19 Years Old – Chelsea

Such is the talent of this young star that he’s been tipped to become the next John Terry! His favoured position and squad number in the youth team were the same as the Chelsea legend’s, so it’s easy to see how those comparisons came about.

However, he has yet to make a start for the London club and has been on loan at Brighton this season, making three appearances.

#6 Djed Spence – 22 Years Old – Tottenham Hotspur

After joining Tottenham for over £13 million at the start of the 22/23 season, many players were expecting this young talent to stake a claim to the right-back position in the Tottenham side.

However, Djed has only made three appearances for the club this season and isn’t in Antonio Conte’s plans. There are rumours of him returning to Nottingham Forest, where he had a stellar season for them in the Championship, where he can show the world what he’s capable of.

#5 Elliot Anderson – 19 Years Old – Newcastle United

After the Saudi investment, many people expected products from the youth team to be ousted in favour of multi-million-pound signings.

Still, Anderson is proving to be the exception. His training and preseason performances gave Eddie Howe something to think about, and he has made six Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

#4 Romeo Lavia – 18 Years Old – Southampton

After being a part of the Anderlecht and Manchester City youth academies, Lavia joined the Saints at the start of this season for just over £11 million. He’s quickly proven himself an asset to the Premier League team, appearing in five games and scoring once.

As a defensive midfielder, he’s bossed the game every time he’s played, and we can expect to see a lot more from him shortly.

#3 Brenden Aaronson – 21 Years Old – Leeds United

Since joining Leeds from RB Salzburg at the start of this season for just under £30 million, Aaronson has been a key part of the team. He’s played in all eleven Premier League games for Leeds this season, scoring once and assisting once.

It seems like he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet for Jesse Marsch, and with performances like this, it’s likely we’ll see him making waves at the World Cup

#2 Brennan Johnson – 21 Years Old – Nottingham Forest

A product of Nottingham Forest’s youth academy, Johnson has made the jump to first-team football effortlessly, proving that he belongs in the Nottingham Forest lineup and the Premier League.

The young forward has scored twice in twelve appearances for Forest this season and is a key part of the team’s survival chances.

If he can score a few more goals and help Forest to safety, there’s no doubt that a few of the bigger teams will be looking to acquire his services.

#1 Julian Alvarez – 22 Years Old – Manchester City

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City and his net worth, girlfriend, and more. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It takes a special talent to feature in nine Premier League games for Manchester City while Erling Haaland is available, but that’s exactly what Alvarez has managed.

Scoring twice in his first season at the Etihad, Alvarez was signed in January 2022, with many fans hoping he can emulate fellow Argentine Sergio Aguero.

While he’s by no means the finished product, Alvarez is showing a lot of potential, and it’s clear that City have a very special player on their hands.