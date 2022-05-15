Maja Nilsson – Victor Lindelof Wife, her Family and more 

Maja Nilsson is famous for being the wife of Manchester United star Victor Lindelof. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Maja Nilsson is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Manchester United star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.

Victor Lindelof has been with Manchester United since 2017. He has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career but remained committed to the project at Old Trafford. He has suffered some difficult spells due to injury concerns lately, which might have affected his form. But, considering that he has the love and support of Maja, he might be able to get his career back on track.

Maja Nilsson Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 21, 1993 Place of Birth Sweden Nationality Swedish Residency Manchester Partner Victor Lindelof Job Social media star Instagram @majanilssonlindelof Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Maja Nilsson Childhood and Family

Maja was born on December 21, 1993 in Sweden making her nationality Swedish. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.

Maja was born on December 21, 1993 in Sweden. (Credit: Instagram)

Maja Nilsson Education

Maja studied at the Carlforsska Gymnasiet School in Vasteras. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught social media star or learned it from somewhere else.

Maja Nilsson career

Maja is a social media star. She has gained huge popularity on major social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. She keeps her fans entertained by sharing thoughtful, deep thoughts and alluring images of herself. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.

Maja is a caring mother. The duo has one lovely child together. So, the Swedish beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Maja is also the biggest supporter of Victor Lindelof. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Maja cheers up Lindelof’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Maja is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Maja Nilsson Net Worth

Maja’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a luxurious life with her family; thus, we believe she has a lot in her account.

Lindelof earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.

Maja Nilsson and Victor Lindelof Relationship

Victor Lindelof met with his wife at Summerburst in 2013. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Maja kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. After The first meeting, Maja sent a Facebook message to Lindelof and the duo started chatting online. After they felt the attraction, they went on a coffee date in Västerås. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Maja followed her partner to Portugal and England. Finally, in May 2018, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.

Victor Lindelof met with his wife at Summerburst in 2013. (Credit: Premier League News Now)

Maja Nilsson and Victor Lindelof Children

The duo has one beautiful child. In March 2019, they welcomed their adorable son. They haven’t revealed the name of the child yet, but you can see his photos on their social media pages.

Maja Nilsson with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Maja Nilsson Social media

Maja has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Lindelof came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, husband. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids.

FAQs about Maja Nilsson

When did Maja Nilsson and Victor Lindelof get married? They got married in May 2018. What is Maja Nilsson doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Maja Nilsson? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Maja Nilsson? She is Swedish. What is Maja Nilsson’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.