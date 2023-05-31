Tyrese Jay Francois is an Australian professional soccer player who currently plays as a midfielder for Fulham, an English Premier League club and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tyrese Jay Francois is an Australian professional soccer player who currently plays as a midfielder for Fulham in the English Premier League. Born on 16 July 2000, he has a Mauritian and English heritage. Francois began his career at the Fulham Academy after moving to London in 2013.

He made his professional debut for Fulham in 2019 and has also had a loan spell with HNK Gorica in Croatia. Francois has been called up to the senior Australian national team for friendly matches. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Tyrese Francois has an estimated net worth of £277,160. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Tyrese Francois Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Campbelltown, Australia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £277 K Age 22 Birthday 16 July 2000 Nationality Australian Position Central Midfielder Senior Clubs Fulham, HNK Gorica Achievements 1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tyrese Francois’s Net Worth and Salary

Tyrese Francois, the Australian professional soccer player, currently earns £83,200 per year, playing as a defensive midfielder for Fulham. With a net worth of £277,160, Francois has accumulated financial success at a young age. Born in Australia and currently 21 years old, he has a promising future ahead. His current contract with Fulham is set to expire on June 30, 2024, providing him with further opportunities to showcase his skills and potentially secure a more lucrative deal in the future.

Tyrese Francois’s Club Career

Francois started his soccer journey at a young age, joining Campbelltown Uniting Church Soccer Club and later moving to Camden Tigers. He also had the opportunity to train at the AC Milan Academy Australia under Andrea Icardi.

In 2013, at the age of 13, Francois and his family relocated to London, England. He and his brother Marlee Francois both joined the Fulham F.C. Academy system, where they continued their development as young footballers.

https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1548299775954411522?s=20

Francois made his professional debut for Fulham on 27 August 2019, featuring in an EFL Cup match against Southampton. In September 2022, he joined Croatian team HNK Gorica on a season-long loan from Fulham. He made his first appearance for HNK Gorica as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat against NK Varaždin on 3 September.

Tyrese Francois’s International Career

Tyrese Jay Francois received a call-up to the senior Australia squad for two friendly matches against New Zealand in September 2022. This highlights his potential and recognition within the national team setup.

Tyrese Francois’s Family

Tyrese Francois’s family’s specific details are not immediately apparent in the current situation. It’s critical to respect everyone’s right to privacy, especially well-known people like Tyrese Francois. His family support led him to succeed in his career.

Tyrese Francois’s Girlfriend

Tyrese Francois’s girlfriend or his current relationship status has not been made public as of 2023. Details regarding celebrities’ romantic relationships may not be made public because popular personalities frequently keep their private lives private.

Tyrese Francois is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

There isn’t much information about Tyrese Francois’s specific sponsors and endorsements as of 2023. Despite the fact that he plays professional football, little is known about the specific sponsorships or endorsements he has received. Professional athletes typically have endorsement agreements with apparel firms, equipment suppliers, or other businesses involved in sports and lifestyle.

Tyrese Francois’s Cars and Tattoos

There is no specific information available regarding Tyrese Francois’s cars or tattoos. Public figures’ personal choices, such as their preferred cars or tattoos, are not always publicly disclosed. It is possible that Tyrese Francois has cars or tattoos, but without any public statements or reliable sources, it is challenging to provide specific details.

Read More:

FAQs about Tyrese Francois