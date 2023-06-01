Tariqe Fosu is an English professional footballer who plays as a winger for Rotherham United on loan from Brentford and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tariqe Kumahl Malachi Akwesi Fosu, commonly known as Tariqe Fosu-Henry, is a talented professional footballer who plays as a left winger. Born on November 5, 1995, Fosu has showcased his skills and versatility throughout his career. He is currently playing for Rotherham United in the EFL Championship on loan from Premier League club Brentford. Additionally, Fosu represents the Ghana national team at the international level.

Tariqe Fosu is known for his pace, technical ability, and versatility in attacking positions. With his skill set and experience, he continues to make significant contributions to his clubs and aims to excel at both the club and international levels.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry of Brentford warms up prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Boreham Wood and Brentford. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Wandsworth, England Father’s Name Akwesi Fosu Mother’s Name Fosu Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth £638 K Age 27 Birthday 5 November 1995 Nationality English Position Left winger/ Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs Reading, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Colchester United, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Brentford, Stoke City, and Rotherham United. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Networth and Salary

Tariqe Fosu-Henry, the talented footballer who plays as an AM RLC for Brentford, earns a salary of £239,200 per year. With a net worth of £638,560, Fosu-Henry achieved financial success at the age of 23. His current contract with Brentford is set to expire on June 30, 2023. Born in England, Fosu-Henry has made significant strides in his career and continues to showcase his skills on the football pitch.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Club Career

Fosu began his football journey at the age of 9 when he joined the Reading Academy. He acquired a professional contract in the 2013–14 season after rising through the ranks. Fosu spent a large portion of his time at Reading on loan spells, which included stops at Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley. He made his Reading debut in the 2014–15 season as a substitute, but prior to that, he spent time at Fleetwood and Accrington.

Fosu moved to League One team Charlton Athletic in June 2017, where he had two productive seasons. He was instrumental in Charlton’s play-off runs and concluded the 2017–18 campaign as the second-leading scorer for the team.

https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1608798284235132928?s=20

Following his departure from Charlton, Fosu joined Oxford United in July 2019. During the first half of the 2019-20 season, he showcased his skills by scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances. However, Fosu’s time at Oxford United was cut short as he made a move to Brentford in January 2020. At Brentford, Fosu made an immediate impact, contributing to the team’s push for promotion from the Championship. He signed a 3.5-year contract and made 11 appearances, including one goal, during the remainder of the 2019-20 season. He played a vital role in Brentford’s successful promotion campaign, helping them secure a place in the Premier League.

Fosu had few opportunities and required surgery for a hamstring issue in the 2021–22 season. Despite the difficulties, he spent the entire season with Brentford’s Premier League team. Fosu, however, was loaned out to Stoke City and then Rotherham United before the 2022–23 season.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry International Career

Fosu has represented England at the U18 level. However, he made the switch to represent the Ghana national team and made his debut in October 2020. He has since featured in international friendlies and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Ghana.

The net worth of Tariqe Fosu-Henry is estimated at £638 K. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Family

Tariqe Fosu-Henry’s father is Akwesi Fosu. Although there is limited information available about his family, it is known that his father played a role in shaping his football career. Akwesi Fosu’s support and guidance likely contributed to Tariqe’s success as a professional footballer.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Girlfriend

According to the information at hand, Tariqe Fosu-Henry is now single and there is no information in the media about him dating. His football career has received the majority of attention in the media, and information regarding his romantic relationships has not been made public or extensively covered.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry’s specific sponsors and endorsements are not available on the Internet. Professional footballers often have endorsement deals with various brands, including sportswear companies, equipment manufacturers, and other commercial partners.

https://twitter.com/stokecity/status/1581226627098255360?s=20

Tariqe Fosu-Henry Cars and Tattoos

As a professional footballer, he has achieved financial success and may have indulged in acquiring stylish and high-performance vehicles that reflect his personal taste. Tariqe Fosu-Henry has tattoos on his right arm.

