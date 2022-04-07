Manchester United fans create a unique environment through singing, chanting, clapping and shouting in support of the team. Read on to learn the top 5 Manchester United fan chants.

Manchester United have been one of the most successful teams in England. Eventually, through their performance, they have won the trust of supporters. These loyal supporters visit Old Trafford every match day and create an environment through chanting that motivates the Devils players and threatens the opponents. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Latest Manchester United fan chant

Anthony Elanga has become a fan favourite in recent times due to his top-notch performances on the pitch. Getting promoted to the first team in January this year, Elanga has been sensational in front of the goal.

His performances have attracted the Red Devils fans, who have created a new chant for the academy graduate. The chant is a reminder to opponents about his incredible scoring abilities. It will indeed become a motivation boost for the Swedish winger in the coming time.

Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere.

5. United Calypso

United Calypso is a powerful song dedicated to Sir Matt Busby and his incredible team. Produced by Edric Connor, this chant became a fan favourite in the 1950s. This chant showed its magic before the 1957 FA Cup final between United and Aston Villa. Six out of the 11 players who participated in that game lost their lives in the Munich air disaster. United fans still sing this song to showcase their respect. United Calypso has ranked 5th on the top 5 Manchester United fan chants.

Manchester,

Manchester United.

A bunch of bouncing “Busby Babes”,

They deserve to be knighted…

If ever they’re playing in your town,

You must get to that football ground.

Take a look and you will see,

Football taught by Matt Busby…

Manchester,

Manchester United.

A bunch of bouncing “Busby Babes”,

They deserve to be knighted!”

4. Take Me Home United Road

A song for the die-hard supporters of Red Devils, ‘Take Me Home United Road’ has been picked 4th on the top 5 Manchester United fan chants. This chant was inspired by John Denver’s 1971 country classic ‘Take me home, country roads.

This chant tells a story of a proud United fan who sees Old Trafford as his ‘home’ and is addicted to the atmosphere at the stadium. This one pays homage to United legends like Bobby Charlton, George Best and Eric Cantona as well.

I was born to, be United

Daddy told me when I was just a baby

When I was five, I went down the Warwick Road

Now I’m addicted, the only place I go

Take me Home, United Road

To the place, I belong

To Old Trafford, to see United

Take me Home, United Road

All my memories

Of Bobby Charlton, Georgie Best and Cantona

That came to us from Heaven

And in the Nou Camp in 1999

On Matt Busby’s birthday

Oh it was party time

Take me Home, United Road

To the place, I belong

To Old Trafford, to see United

Take me Home, United Road

I watch the reds, I feel the noise

The crowd is roaring

The Stretford end we singing and the fans are going wild

And when I’m gone, I get the feeling I should have been home yesterday, yesterday

Take me Home, United Road

To the place, I belong

3. United We Love You

This chant symbolizes the undying love of the supporters for Manchester United. A club that has given much joy to its fans, a club that has been through tough times, but never gave in, has been greeted by the fans through this chant.

The club released the original single in 1933, which rapidly secured the 37th position on UK Charts. A popular song that makes the fans feel grateful, ‘United We Love You’ has been ranked 3rd in the top 5 Manchester United fan chants.

We love United, we do

We love United, we do

We love United, we do

Oh, United we love you

2. We shall not be moved

This chant reflects the attitude of the Manchester United team, which has also been rubbed on the fans. The bravery to hit with all force after hitting rock bottom is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, the Red Devils have been doing it for years, and the fans have embodied the same philosophy in their personal lives.

This chant resonated through the Old Trafford stands in the 2020/21 season in respect of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team’s title-challenging efforts. A chant that shows resilience and toughness, ‘We shall not be moved,’ has secured the 2nd position in the top 5 Manchester United fan chants.

We shall not,

We shall not be moved,

We shall not,

We shall not be moved,

Just like the team,

That’s gonna win the football league (again),

We shall not be moved…

1. Glory Glory Man United

Glory Glory Man United is probably the most popular chant among United fans. The song’s tune was inspired by “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”, where the word Hallelujah in the chorus “Glory, Glory, Hallelujah” has been replaced by ‘Man United’. Frank Renshaw released a version of this chant as a single before the 1983 FA Cup Final. The full version came into existence in 2007, but the first few lines remain fan-favourite.

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

Just like the Busby Babes in days gone by,

We’ll keep the red flags flying high,

Your gonna see us all from far and wide,

Your gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

United, Man united,

We’re the boys in red and we’re on our way to Wembley!

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley,

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley

In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty

Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three

And everyone will no just who we are,

They’ll be singing Que sera sera United, Man united,

We’re the boys in red and we’re on our way to Wembley!

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley,

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

