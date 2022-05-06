Several American players have secured lucrative deals from top-tier clubs and here we learn about the top 5 highest paid USMNT players.

5. Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi (Credit: Twitter @MLSes)

Ricardo Pepi is currently earning $90,000 and a guaranteed salary of $108,000. His $18 million move from FC Dallas to Augsburg in 2022 made him one of the most expensive American players.

Ricardo Daniel Pepi was born in El Paso, Texas, in the United States on January 9, 2003.

He works as a professional soccer player for the United States. On June 19, he started the 2–1 loss for FC Dallas. Pepi was sent to the under-13 team in his debut season, when he scored 18 goals in only 15 games, forcing him to advance up the club’s divisions.

Pepi joined North Texas SC, FC Dallas’ new USL League One affiliate, on December 8, 2018. He returned to North Texas SC for the semifinals of the USL League One playoffs on October 12, 2019. His second goal of the game gave the Americans a 2–1 advantage. In his second encounter, a 2–0 qualifying win against Jamaica in Austin, Texas, he scored twice. Currently he is playing with FC Augsburg.

4. Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest (Credit: sbisoccer.com)

Sergino Dest currently earns 500,000 Euro (423,000 Pound) per year. His $23.1 million move from Ajax to Barcelona in 2020 made him one of the most expensive American players.

Sergino Dest is a professional footballer who now plays as a winger for Barcelona FC and the United States national team. He is widely considered one of football’s most promising young players.

Dest’s career has taken an unusual turn in the last two years. He excelled in his Eredivisie debut season with 2 goals and 6 assists in 38 outings for his childhood club after graduating from the Ajax academy at the start of the 2019-20 season. At the end of the season, he was rewarded for his outstanding achievements by signing a five-year deal with FC Barcelona.

3. Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie (Credit: marca.com)

Weston McKennie earns 2.5 Million Euros (2.2 Million Pounds) per year. His $22.55 million permanent move from Schalke to Juventus in 2021 made him one of the most expensive American stars.

Weston McKennie was signed on loan by Juventus in 2020 after a solid time with FC Schalke. He pleased the coaches during a one-year loan stay with the Old Lady, earning a permanent deal in 2021. McKennie, a box-to-box or deep-lying midfielder, has also demonstrated his shooting ability in key situations.

In a short time, the American star has established himself as a popular figure in the Italian league, demonstrating his capacity to adapt quickly. In recent seasons, he has played effective football, which has helped him establish his place under Massimiliano Allegri.

2. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic (Credit: Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic currently earns 3.5 Million Euro (3.2 Million Pound) per year. His $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019 made him one of the most expensive American players. Pulisic made tremendous progress in his debut season at Chelsea. Under previous manager Frank Lampard, the American winger thrived and was quite effective in his role.

Despite injury concerns disrupting his performances in recent seasons, he is improving and gaining opportunities under Thomas Tuchel. With Chelsea, he won the Champions League in 2020/21 and is still a viable candidate for numerous domestic and European crowns.

The American player will play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup after helping his country through the qualification stage. His fellow people would bet on him as one of the most crucial members of his nation’s team.

1. John Brooks

John Brooks (Credit: Getty Images)

John Brooks currently makes around €4 million per year. He set the record fee for a U.S. defender with his $20.4M transfer to Wolfsburg in 2017.

John Brooks, a tall centre defender, has the physical tools and calm mentality to control a match from his defensive position. Brooks was summoned into Youth National Team camps by both the United States and Germany, making appearances for the United States at the U-20 and U-23 levels while also doing so for Germany’s U-19 side.

His decision to represent the United States was made plain when he scored the game-winning goal in the USA’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup opener in Brazil.

