Top 10 Soccer Players Who Promote Online Betting

The Union between organized sports and sports betting is inseparable and continues to grow. In places like Europe, wagering on sports has been a practice for quite some time.

But in the US, placing bets on sporting events is a newer practice, after the Supreme Court lifted a long-term ban on Professional and Amateur Sports.

The ruling meant states could now legislate and regulate sports betting within their borders. Now, over 30 states have opened their doors to sportsbooks that provide sports betting services to Americans.

With the size of the market and the profit up for grabs in the American market, Sportsbooks are in a constant battle to gain the upper hand in terms of customer base and customer retention.

Therefore, they use different kinds of marketing tools like Brand endorsement by popular sports personalities, reward offers, customer offers like betting bonuses, referral bonuses and others to stay on top of the pile.

The combination of using well-known sportsmen and player bonus offers has been quite effective in giving the various brands exposure and ultimately improving their bottom line.

More often than not when Sportsbook enters into a partnership with a sportsman for example a Soccer player, such player automatically becomes the face of the brand by spearheading all their promotional campaigns.

The Soccer Star projects the operators, the Sportsbook betting bonuses, and many other features of the operator.

Over time this has proven to be a successful partnership, and there are loads of Soccer players who have promoted betting sites or had some form of affiliation with online betting.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Former LA Galaxy, Ajax, and Inter Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic once held shares in a betting company known as BetHard.

The Swede who used to ply his trade in the Major League Soccer (MLS) was the subject of UEFA investigation for months for his ties to the betting company.

He is off the hook now and currently plays in Italy with AC Milan.

2. Tim Howard

In 2021, WynnBet announced the signing of former US Men’s National Team Goalkeeper Tim Howard as one of its Ambassadors.

Howard racked up 121 appearances between the sticks for the USMNT and also turned out for both Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League.

Before he finished his playing career, he also played for the MLS team, Colorado Rapids.

But these days, you will find him using his social media platforms to promote WynnBet.

3. Wayne Rooney

England and Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney is another Soccer star who has had ties to online betting.

In 2014, the former DC United Striker singled the dotted lines with 888poker and his involvement with the company turned their fortunes around.

His signing coincided with the period when the company made a lot of progress and Rooney’s involvement with the company is said to be responsible for the company’s increased customer base.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese Soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo is another global soccer star who has links with online betting by endorsement.

In 2018, he penned a deal with Malta-based company, Pokerstars. His standing within the Soccer world and his massive presence on Social media helped promote the sports betting and online casino services of the company.

5. Neymar

PSG and Brazil star is a household name in Soccer around the World.

The former Santos wonder kid is no stranger to online sports betting and casino advertisements.

He has promoted a lot of gambling brands including Betfair.

Besides Betfair, he has been featured in Television commercials for different online sports betting brands.

6. Luis Suarez

Ex Liverpool and Barcelona talismanic forward in one way or the other with online gambling.

He has been featured in several commercials for online gambling companies for Pokerstars and 888poker.

His association with the brand was also described as a hugely successful venture.

7. Peter Crouch

Since calling time on his playing career, Peter Crouch has ventured into a lot of stuff including punditry.

But his latest venture is a partnership with online betting giant Paddy Power.

The former Liverpool and Stoke goal-getter featured in a series of ads for the online gambling company and the partnership seems like one made in Heaven.

8. Jay Jay Okocha

Ex Nigerian midfielder, Jay Jay Okocha enjoyed what could pass for a stellar career, playing for teams around Europe and Nigeria.

Since retiring, the Ex Bolton man has dabbled into Football administration, punditry, and business.

However, today you will find Okocha featured in ads for a betting company, Betking.

He has been the face of their commercial campaigns, using his influence to increase the customer base of the company.

9. Nwankwo Kanu

Another ex-Nigerian athlete who played in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal and Inter Star have led a quiet life since retiring from the game, but nowadays, he is into using his influence to increase the customer base of online betting companies like Sportybet.

10. Jack Wilshere

One-time Arsenal Wonder kid, Jack Wilshere didn’t enjoy the best of his playing career due to injuries, but he has moved past that and carried on with his life.

One of his latest ventures is a partnership with Paddy Power where he appeared in an ad promoting the online betting company.

Like many others before him, he hopes to use his popularity to help bring more customers to wager with the brand.