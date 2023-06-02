Jamal Lowe 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jamal Lowe is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for Queens Park Rangers on loan from AFC Bournemouth and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jamal Akua Lowe, born on 21 July 1994, is an English professional footballer known for his versatility as a forward and winger. He currently plays for Queens Park Rangers on loan from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. Lowe’s journey in professional football began at Barnet in 2012, where he made his league debut as a substitute.

With his pace, skill, and versatility, Jamal Lowe has proven to be a valuable asset to his clubs, consistently making an impact on the pitch. His contributions have helped his teams achieve success and continue to make him a sought-after player in the competitive world of professional football.

Bournemouth’s Jamaican striker Jamal Lowe has an estimated net worth of £715k. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamal Lowe Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Harrow, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £715 K Age 28 Birthday 21 July 1994 Nationality Jamaican/English Position Forward, Winger Senior Clubs Barnet, Hayes & Yeading United, Boreham Wood, Hitchin Town, St Albans City, Farnborough, Hemel Hempstead Town, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, Queens Park Rangers Achievements 1X FOOTBALL LEAGUE TROPHY WINNER

1X ENGLISH 4TH TIER CHAMPION Wife Maykelly Children 3 children Social Media Instagram

Jamal Lowe’s Net Worth and Salary

Jamal Lowe, the talented footballer, earns an impressive salary of £421,200 annually while playing for Wigan Athletic. With his successful career and financial earnings, Jamal Lowe has accumulated a net worth of approximately £715,520. Born in England, he is currently 24 years old and continues to showcase his skills on the field. His current contract with Wigan Athletic is set to expire on June 30, 2022, indicating a promising future ahead.

Jamal Lowe’s Club Career

Lowe moved significantly to Portsmouth in October 2016 after agreeing to an 18-month contract there. He was a key contributor to Portsmouth’s 2016–2017 League Two championship and subsequent promotion to League One. Lowe continued to contribute to the team, and in 2019, he was a member of the Portsmouth team that won the Checkatrade Trophy.

Lowe signed a three-year contract to join Wigan Athletic in August 2019. By netting his first goal for the team in October 2019, he had an immediate effect. Swansea City was impressed by Lowe’s skills, and in August 2020, he signed with the Championship team for an alleged cost of £800,000. He had an immediate effect by scoring Swansea’s first goal against Wycombe.

https://twitter.com/Pompey/status/1641831215874420736?s=20

Lowe was signed by AFC Bournemouth in August 2021 as a result of his standout performances while playing for Swansea City. He signed a three-year contract with the club and displayed his abilities in the Championship at a better level. However, Lowe signed a six-month loan agreement with Queens Park Rangers in January 2023 in an effort to help them achieve their promotion goals.

Jamal Lowe’s International Career

Lowe has represented the Jamaican national team in addition to the England C squad. Despite being born in England, he gained his first call-up to the Jamaica national team in March 2021. The Jamaican Football Federation made this choice in an effort to increase their prospects of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup by bringing in English-born players. In a match against the United States, Lowe made his Jamaican debut and scored his first goal.

Jamal Lowe’s Family

Jamal Lowe’s family’s background is not well known. There are no mentions of his parents, siblings, or other specific family members in the family details. It’s crucial to remember that private and personal information about people, including their families, is rarely exposed in public sources unless the people involved actively give it.

Jamal Lowe of Swansea City looks on as he enters the pitch for the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jamal Lowe’s Wife – Maykelly

Jamal Lowe’s fiancee, Holly, plays a significant role in his life. She is heavily pregnant and their second child is due soon. Holly has been supportive of Jamal’s football career and has attended his matches, including the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley. Jamal appreciates her presence and hopes to celebrate a victory with his growing family.

Jamal Lowe’s Sponsors and Endorsements

Jamal Lowe’s football career has received a number of sponsors and endorsements. It is likely that he has relationships with brands and businesses in the sports sector given that he is a professional player who plays for teams like Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Swansea City, and Queens Park Rangers. These might include clothing companies, equipment suppliers, and perhaps other businesses that deal with football-related or lifestyle goods.

Jamal Lowe’s Cars and Tattoos

Jamal Lowe’s car collection’s specifics remain unclear. In a similar vein, little is known about his tattoos, if any. It would take more detailed information or public declarations from Jamal Lowe himself to provide accurate information regarding his automobiles and tattoos because individual tastes for cars and ink might differ.

Jamal Lowe of Swansea City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Swansea City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

