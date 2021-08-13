Here are the top 10 shortest players in the history of football

Football is predominantly considered a physical game. Players with good height and strength have always had an advantage. So has the case in many other sports. Players with good physical attributes have gone on to do well.

However, the beautiful game has seen some little magicians in its history. Likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, David Silva and Santi Cazorla have shown that there is definitely a place for short players.

Not only just a place, they have the potential to become one of the best in the history. Being tall gives you an advantage in defending and scoring headers. However, being short has its perks. The ability of being able to evade through limited space is one of them.

10. Joe Allen (5 feet 6 inches)

Joe Allen is one of the well known players in the list. The Welsh international is mostly remembered for his time at Liverpool. The player joined the Merseyside club in 2012. He went on to make 132 appearances for the Reds.

Stoke City signed him in 2016. The midfielder was the shortest player in FIFA 19.

9. Madson Formagini Caridade (5 Feet 6 inches)

Madson Formagini Caridade or commonly known as Madson is a former Brazilian midfielder. The player was known for set-pieces. While he could not be on the end of them, he managed to create many from them. He spent most of his career in Brazil. Spells at clubs like Vasco da Gama, Santos, Sao Caetano and America RN shaped his career.

He had a spell with Italian side Fortaleza and Qatari side Al-Khor.

8. Rui Gil Soares de Barros (5 feet 4 inches)

Rui Gil is a former footballer who played for the likes of Porto, Monaco, Juventus and Marseille. Gil is currently the manager for Porto B team. He enjoyed his time at Porto winning six league titles and many other cups with the Portuguese side. He won the UEFA Cup in 1990 with Juventus. With Monaco he was the winner of Coupe de France 1991.

Gil was presented as the Portuguese footballer of the Year in 1988.

As mentioned about he enjoyed successful spells at many clubs in different countries.

7. Franco Niell (5 feet 4 inches)

Fracno Niell is an former Argentinian footballer. Niell spent most of his senior career at Argentinos Juniors. In 208 he moved to US for a spell at D.C. United. He had spells at Gimnasia, Quilmes, Roasrio Central and Queretaro.

In 2019, Franco Neill signed for Barracas Central.

6. Christian Rolando Lara Anangono (5 Feet 4 inches)

Christian Rolando spent most of his professional career at C.D. El Nacional in Ecuador. Due to his height he was given the nickname “Little Devil”. The Ecuadorian scored 28 goals in 184 appearances for El Nacional. During his time with L.D.U Quito he won the Ecuadorian Serie A twice.

5. Levi Potter (5 Feet 3 inches)

Levi Potter had a season long spell at Leicester City. In 2010, he was released by the Foxes. He went on to have tenures at Ipswich Town, Mansfield Town, Hinckley United and Melton Town where he last played. Potter signed for Melton Town in July 2018.

He represented England U-16 and U-17 during 2000’s.

4. Maximiliano Morales

The Argentine was nicknamed “little flask” during his playing days. He started his senior career with Racing Club in Argentina. Since then he has had spells at clubs in Russia, Italy and USA.

In 2017, he signed for New York City. The club announced that he would join as one of their Designated Player.

3. Jafal Rashed Al-Kuwari (5 Feet 1 inch)

Jafal Rashed was a midfielder for Qatari side Al-Sadd. Rashed even cpatained the Qatari national team.

There was a time when he was the shortest footballer in the world.

He retired in 2009.

2. Daniel Alberto Villalva Barrios (5 Feet)

Daniel Alberto stands just short (pun intended) of being the shortest player in our list. The Argentinian is the youngest player ever to play for River Plate. In 2009, he played for the senior team at the age of 16.

1. Elton Jose Xavier Gomes (5 Feet)

Just touching the 5 feet mark, Elton Jose Xavier Gomes top this list. The attacking midfielder is still active. He is currently signed to a UAE based club called Al-Hamriyah. Previously, he has played for Al-Nassr, Corinthians, Dubai Club, Al-Fateh and many others.

In 2007, he was named in the Steaua Bucuresti’s best team of the decade.