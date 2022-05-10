Goalkeepers are thought to be the last line of defence in football and here we learn about the top 10 goalkeepers in world football.

10. Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Mike Maignan was Ligue 1’s finest goalkeeper last season, with the 26-year-old keeping a league-high 21 clean sheets for Lille, one shy of the season record. He was the hottest goalie in the summer transfer window after helping Lille win its first title in a decade. With Donnarumma on the verge of leaving, AC Milan made a move in May, signing Maignan to a five-year contract.

9. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Following knee surgery and facing an unexpectedly aged and porous defence, ter Stegen’s form dipped from his typical world-class levels in 2020/21, with fewer clean sheets than the two previous seasons. Despite this, he recorded his 100th and 250th clean sheet for Barcelona. He was left out of Joachim Low’s Germany team for Euro 2020 due to further surgery in May.

8. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

PSG’s biggest summer transaction may have been signing the 22-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for free, which has been overshadowed by the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnaldum. The Italian’s contract had expired, allowing him to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side for free.

He was valued at roughly £60 million. Donnarumma preserved three clean sheets and saved three penalties in the knockout stages of the competition, fresh off his Player of the Tournament performance at Euro 2021, the first goalkeeper to receive the accolade.

7. Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Without a question, the Slovenian goalie is one of the finest goalkeepers the world has ever seen. His goalkeeping stats are just incredible. He has an outstanding La Liga record, with 123 clean sheets in his 229 matches and only 146 goals conceded.

Oblak is the first non-Spanish goalkeeper to earn the ‘100 clean sheets’ milestone in La Liga, and the fastest goalie to do it. He possesses exceptional passing skills, lightning-fast reflexes, and a physically powerful presence. He truly deserves to be called the finest goalie on the planet.

6. David De Gea

David De Gea (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s stock has never been lower heading into the new season, but he’s shown Premier League supporters why he was once regarded as the finest goalie in the world. After defeating his competition for the number one jersey, Dean Henderson, the Spaniard has put up a string of impressive performances for the Red Devils in recent months. De Gea has made 92 Premier League saves this season, more than any other goalkeeper.

5. Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In his professional career, the German goalie has reinvented the modern-day goalkeeping position. He is the greatest example of a a’sweeper-keeper,’ who pushes himself up the pitch while remaining close to the final line of defence. In his pomp, Neuer was unquestionably the finest goalkeeper on the planet, but injuries in recent years have caused the world to forget what a beast he was.

He nevertheless managed to win the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League with an incredible final performance, preventing some certain goals and demonstrating to the world that he still has it. In his 15-year career, the two-time German Footballer of the Year has won 25 major titles, including the FIFA World Cup and the Champions League.

4. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Thibaut Courtois is a Belgian goalkeeper who now represents Chelsea in the Premier League and the Belgium National Team. He made his debut for Genk in 2008 before joining Chelsea in 2011 and spending three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove in 2018 and has since become a household name in football. His exceptional reflexes, acrobatic saves, and mastery of the penalty area have made him a sought-after figure. A brief profile of the Belgian soccer player follows.

3. Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Blues have been collecting silverware since Frank Lampard brought in the 29-year-old as a replacement for the error-prone Kepa in 2020.

Last season, his inspiring Champions League efforts – notably his eye-catching display against Real Madrid in the semi-finals – were key to Chelsea’s European title, and this season, he helped the Blues win the Club World Cup in February. With a victory against Senegal at AFCON 2022, it’s difficult to dismiss Mendy as the world’s safest set of hands right now.

2. Ederson Santana de Moraes

Ederson Santana de Moraes (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ederson is a Brazilian goalkeeper who currently plays for Manchester City in the Premier League. He is recognised for keeping his team’s sheets clean and making outstanding saves. As a consequence, he won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper in the Premier League for the 2019/20 season.

Ederson’s save percentage is at 0.7 per cent, which is higher than that of any other goalie. He has 19 clean sheets to his credit in 36 games, and he has stopped 75% of non-penalty shots on target. A brief profile of the Brazilian goalkeeper follows.

1. Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

For Jurgen Klopp’s side, Alisson Becker has been a behemoth between the posts. In his time with the Reds, the big-money acquisition has lived up to his price tag. He is a fierce shot-blocker and a good distributor of the ball, knowing when to alter the play quietly while his defenders are under siege. In winning the Champions League and the Premier League, Liverpool owes a great deal to the Brazilian.

In 2019, Alisson has won three golden gloves (Premier League, Champions League, and Copa America). With his arrival from Rome, he helped Liverpool win three major championships in less than a year.

