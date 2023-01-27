Tiemoue Bakayoko 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tiemoue Bakayoko is a French professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the Serie A club AC Milan and for the France national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is considered to be a central midfielder but has been proving himself to be versatile in playing different positions including box-to-box midfielder and attacking midfielder. The player made his International debut at the senior level for France’s national team in March 2017.

He joined Serie A club AC Milan on a two-year loan from Chelsea in 2021 with a buy clause included. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Tiemoue Bakayoko joined Serie A club AC Milan on a two-year loan from Chelsea in 2021 with a buy clause included. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Tiémoué Bakayoko Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Paris, France Father’s Name Sekou Bakayoko Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £34.2 Million Age 28 Birthday 17 August 1994 Nationality French Position Central midfielder Senior Clubs Rennes B,Rennes, Monaco, Chelsea, AC Milan, Napoli, AC Milan. Achievements 1X FRENCH CHAMPION,

1X ITALIAN CHAMPION,

1X THE ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER. Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tiémoué Bakayoko’s Net Worth and Salary

Tiémoué Bakayoko is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player's net worth is estimated to be £34.2 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €4.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a whopping salary of 4.8 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Chelsea F.C.

Tiemoue Bakayoko Club Career

Bakayoko began his professional career with Rennes in the French Ligue 1, where he made over 100 appearances and helped the team win the French Cup in 2013. In 2017, he signed with the English club Chelsea, where he played for one season, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

💥 Adana Demirspor, Milan'da kiralık olarak forma giyen Tiemoue Bakayoko'nun peşinde. (Tuttomercato) pic.twitter.com/k6GLGYCVdP — Ajansspor (@ajansspor) December 22, 2022

After spending the 2018-2019 season on loan at AC Milan, he joined Monaco on a permanent deal. At Monaco, he once again established himself as one of the top midfielders in Ligue 1 and helped the team reach the semi-finals of the French Cup.

Bakayoko joined Napoli on a season-long loan in October 2020 where he played under the management of Gennaro Gattuso who was also his coach during his time at A.C. Milan in 2018-2019. He made his debut and scored his first goal for Napoli in January 2021. In August 2021, he returned to Milan on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

Tiemoue Bakayoko International Career

Bakayoko was a finalist in the 2014 Toulon Tournament, was approached by the Ivory Coast national team before choosing to play for France in 2017, and was called up to the senior France squad for the first time in March 2017 to replace an injured Paul Pogba. He made his debut on March 28, 2017, in a friendly match against Spain which ended in a 2-0 loss.

The net worth of Tiémoué Bakayoko is estimated to be £34.2 million as of 2023. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Tiémoué Bakayoko Family

Tiémoué Bakayoko was born on 17 August 1994 in Paris, France. His father’s name is Sekou Bakayoko, and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. He has a daughter but her name was unknown.

Tiémoué Bakayoko’s Girlfriend.

The Center-midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone. He has a daughter but her name was unknown.

Tiémoué Bakayoko has been sponsored by Puma. The player has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Tiémoué Bakayoko has been sponsored by Puma. (Credits: @bakayoko_official14 Instagram)

Tiémoué Bakayoko Cars and Tattoos

Tiémoué Bakayoko has been spotted driving a BMW car in the streets of Paris in France. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Tiémoué Bakayoko has not inked his skin yet.

