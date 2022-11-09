Three breakout stars to watch out for at the World Cup 

With the 2022 World Cup just around the corner, attentions will be switching towards which young talents will be the tournament’s breakout stars.

But which young players will make headlines in Qatar this summer?

Youssoufa Moukoko – Germany

Set to turn 18-years-old on the World Cup’s opening day, Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko has edged his way into contention for the German national team.

Having only ever been capped at Under-21 level for Die Mannschaft, the inclusion of teenager Moukoko would come as a surprise.

Yet, given the injured Timo Werner’s absence from the World Cup, a hole has opened at the top of Hansi Flick’s side, with Moukoko an appropriate name to fill it.

Moukoko has netted six times in 13 times for Dortmund so far this season, so don’t be surprised to see the youngster make an impression in Qatar.

Julian Alvarez – Argentina

From one promising forward to another, Julian Alvarez will be keen to carry on his strong 2022 with an impressive showing for Argentina at the World Cup.

After making the jump from River Plate, Alvarez has enjoyed a strong start at new club Manchester City, finding the net three times in the league so far.

Established at international level, the 22-year-old forward has been a part of manager Lionel Scaloni’s side since he debuted for the Albiceleste in 2021.

Argentina rank amongst the favourites for victory in Qatar and while Alvarez may not be in line for a starting position, expect to see him shine when he’s handed an opportunity.

Charles De Ketelaere – Belgium

General consensus heading into the World Cup is that Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ have passed their expiration date, but starlet Charles De Ketelaere will be looking to add a youthful touch to the Red Devils’ hopes.

Having made a big money move to AC Milan in the summer, it hasn’t been the blistering start many expected from the Brussels-born playmaker.

De Ketelaere has struggled for starts without a goal in Serie A, with over half of his appearances coming off the bench.

Likely to be the same for Belgium, there will still be a chance for De Ketelaere to shine off the bench for Roberto Martinez’s side this summer.