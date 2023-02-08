The Most Promising New Players in the Premier League

There are two transfer windows in European football that pretty much every league and every club respects: one in January, and one in the summer. Usually, the summer transfer season has the most spectacular deals, and in the winter, clubs keep their transfers low-profile. Not this year, though – in January 2023, a Premier League club signed a very promising youngster for a record-breaking amount. To find out who he is, and who the other players are coming to the Premier League this winter, read on.

Enzo Fernández

Let’s start with the most expensive player ever signed by a Premier League team, Argentinian central midfielder Enzo Fernández. He made his professional debut at River Plate in 2019 and was spotted by Benfica – this turned into a contract in 2022. He made an impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, being part of the winning squad, which immediately boosted the clubs’ interest in him – which led to Chelsea’s and the Premier League’s most expensive transfer in history, just a few hours before the end of the transfer window.

Will Fernández improve the odds of Chelsea climbing to the Top 4? Learn more about football odds and where to bet at Gamble Online.

Jhon Durán

Colombian winger Jhon Durán has spent the first two seasons of his senior career at Envigado, where he was spotted by Chicago Fire. He signed with the club, where he spent half a season, during which he played in 27 league games, scoring 8 times – enough for him to earn a place in the Premier League. He was signed by Aston Villa this January.

Durán made it to The Guardian’s list of emerging players from around the world, compiled in 2020. He’ll have a chance to grow and shine in the Premier League.

Illya Zabarnyi

Illya Zabarnyi is a product of Dynamo Kiyv’s youth academy. The 20-year-old defender has played with the Ukrainian club since 2019 and is part of Ukraine’s national team since 2020 – he was capped 24 times and has 9 Champions League and 4 Europa League apps under his belt.

Zabarnyi signed with AFC Bournemouth on the last day of the transfer window.

Facundo Buonanotte

Buonanotte trained with Rosario Central as a youth and started his senior career with the team in 2022. He played over 30 league games with the team and scored 4 times before leaving Argentina for the UK. He signed with Brighton & Hove Albion’s youth academy.

At the age of 18, Buonanotte already has 3 U20 national team caps under his belt and one international goal.

Cody Gakpo

Finally, here’s one of the most promising young players who joined the Premier League in January: Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old winger is the product of PSV Eindhoven’s youth academy and has spent the last four and a half seasons playing with the Dutch team. He was first capped for the Dutch national team in 2021 – he played 14 matches with the Oranje, including the FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals, three of them in three consecutive World Cup matches against Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar.

Gakpo left PSV for a club-record fee of up to 50 million euros, joining the ranks of the Premier League team Liverpool.