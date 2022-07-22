The Highest Paid Players In The Premier League

The money involved in football has been on the rise for years. And to compete at the top level and to attract the best players, clubs have to be prepared to pay big wages. As a result, some footballers plying their trade in the English top flight are on mouth-watering amounts of cash, and that’s not about to change any time soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United last summer after ending his time with Italian giants Juventus. It seemed to be a two-way battle between the two halves of Manchester for the Portuguese star’s signature, with United winning the race. They sanctioned paying Ronaldo over £500,000 per week. And he duly delivered on the pitch.

However, he's now rumoured to be seeking a move away. While he's currently staying put in Portugal, the multiple-time Balon d'Or winner could be enjoying the sun.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne, in terms of midfielders, is one of the best in the business. So, it makes a lot of sense for him to be picking up a wage of reportedly £400,000 per week at the Etihad, based on what he brings to the team: goals and assists.

De Bruyne has also become a captain under Pep Guardiola and is often the driving force for everything good on the pitch. Manchester City hopes the Belgian can help them succeed in Europe next term.

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane left Liverpool this summer, and Mohamed Salah’s future was up in the air because there was no movement on him penning a fresh deal at Anfield. But, to the delight of supporters, Salah did put pen to paper recently, with the Egyptian said to have bagged a weekly wage of £400,000.

What Salah has been able to achieve since arriving at Anfield is unbelievable. He’s scored goals for fun and has quickly become one of the best players on the planet. He was also crucial in the success Liverpool achieved domestically and in Europe recently.

Raheem Sterling

A brand new entry to this list is none other than new Chelsea man Raheem Sterling. Sterling recently ended a hugely successful seven-year spell at Manchester City by joining Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea revolution. And in doing so, the winger has signed a contract worth £300,000 per week.

Sterling, who is still only twenty-seven, is one of the most successful players in Premier League history based on the number of trophies he has won. After swapping Anfield for the Etihad in a £50 million deal, he became integral to everything good at City. And now Chelsea are getting a player who is perhaps still not done at the top level of his own game yet.