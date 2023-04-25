The Brightest Talents in Football

Europe’s biggest clubs work tirelessly to bring in the next football superstar. If they get it right, they could get their hands on a player that generates billions in revenue for their club with greater international brand recognition, shirt sales, a more prominent global fanbase, and, most importantly, winning performances on the pitch that help bring in the most significant trophies domestically.

The traditional big European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Ajax, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and so forth have a well-rounded and well-thought-out strategy for recruiting the big stars of tomorrow. But unfortunately, they don’t always get it right and can’t afford to consistently get the checkbook out whenever a star shows some promise.

You only need to look at similar articles written a decade ago. While some will have undoubtedly included some of today’s big stars, there’ll be a fair few players who didn’t live up to their potential. This can be for many reasons, and it doesn’t take anything away from how many promises they once made.

How Football Clubs Identify Top Talent

Identifying the next significant trends and football stars involves key components. It is a careful balancing act of managing the player’s potential, mentality, marketability, and work ethic. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, a once-in-a-generation talent so determined, gifted, and driven that Sir Alex Ferguson could see his potential in a friendly game and decided to sign him there and then.

Months later, he was snapped up for a hefty fee (at the time). He went on to bring multiple league titles, a Champions League title, and was sold for a £70 million profit – so it is clear to see why clubs will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the next megastar.

Trying to tap into the market and land a bargain or advantage isn’t just unique to football – every successful business venture encompasses a similar mentality. For example, Richard Branson is a multi-billion-dollar business mogul who always stays ahead of the curve and takes a gamble on new, potentially profitable innovations. Likewise, Ignition crypto casino uses remarkable innovations in cryptocurrency to allow users to gamble more efficiently and generate more business with a unique business model.

The thing that the innovative gaming platforms, Richard Branson, and football clubs all have in common is that they want entertainment to spearhead their business models and ensure they come out at the top of their industry.

Our Shortlist

We have picked out a handful of the top talents we believe will become the greatest players in the world over the next few years – they might not all be on the mark, but at the moment, they are all showing incredible promise and skill beyond their years.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian wizard who plays for Napoli has only recently turned 22. Still, he has been lighting up the toughest domestic cup competition in the world – the UEFA Champions League. Napoli fans greatly adore the phenomenal winger and his ability to dance around the opposition like they aren’t even there. With his best years ahead, the future looks bright for this highly-touted prospect.

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At the age of just 23, Alvarez has a World Cup winners medal in his cabinet and played his hand in several goals as Lionel Messi completed his fairytale and lifted the greatest trophy in football. Having played in such a big moment and keeping a cool, calm, and collected head on his shoulders, Alvarez could go on to become the best striker in the world.

Manchester City snapped up the Argentina talent, and although he was loaned back out to River Plate, averaging a goal every two games, Manchester City looks like they have two of the best-attacking talents in the world up top in Alvarez and Erling Haaland. We haven’t included Erling because he has already arrived and is probably the best striker on the planet.

Bukayo Saka

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on November 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With Arsenal closing in on their first Premier League title in nearly two decades and Saka being at the heart of that squad, it would be ridiculous not to include him in this list. He is the most versatile player in the selection and can play right across midfield, in defense, and knows how to find the back of the net. Saka has been linked with big-money moves to Real Madrid and often receives praise for how level-headed and mature he is for a man of his age and ability.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of England in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Completing the list today is another Englishman who currently wows crowds in Germany at the heart of Borussia Dortmund’s midfield. He is the only teenager on our list and has proved he belongs at the top level after dominating games in the Champions League against Man City.

Bellingham has further proved his worth in the World Cup for England and is consistently linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, such as PSG.

Conclusion

Some of these players may tail off, but given how they have started their careers, you’d be brave to bet against any of these players not remaining at the top of the game for the next decade.