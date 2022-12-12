Jude Bellingham Wiki – Everything You Need To Know About Football’s Next Superstar

Despite still only being 19 years old and a spring chicken, Jude Bellingham appears to have the world at his feet and is destined for greatness; something that many already believe he has been able to achieve in such a short period of time.

Currently playing for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Borussia Dortmund star has shown that no occasion is too big for him and that he can consistently produce the types of performances expected of him while also seemingly being able to go beyond them at the same time.

Naturally, the teenager’s displays for club and country have had many talking about what could lie in store for Bellingham as he gets older, with speculation about where he could be heading next already. Clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid have both been mentioned as possible destinations as early as the summer of 2023.

With so much attention on the youngster at the moment, let’s take a closer look at the midfielder and cover areas that can help to understand the footballer even more as a person, rather than just a man that is kicking a ball around for the Borussia Dortmund and the Three Lions.

Miscellaneous Data About Jude Bellingham

Bellingham’s birthday is June 29, 2003, and has one brother (Jobe Bellingham – who is also a footballer), as well as a father and a mother in a close-knit group. He stands at 186 cm and is thought to weigh around 75 kg.

How much is Jude Bellingham worth?

It can be difficult to know what Bellingham’s net worth is at the moment, however there is no doubt that it will only skyrocket in the near future, especially if his performances remain at the level that they are now throughout his career.

According to figures, it is understood that he is currently on a contract worth a total of £49,000 per week, which equates to an annual salary of £2,548,000. With a deal that runs until 2025 at Dortmund presently being enjoyed, it is thought that his net worth is approximately £7,806,240, but this will likely only improve further with time.

In fact, if he is able to achieve what the latest soccer betting odds believe he is capable of accomplishing, that net worth could escalate astronomically. According to a top betting platform, Bellingham is currently tipped to be one of the top goalscorers for the BVB in the Bundesliga this season, with the midfielder already having netted three times for his club.

With the second half of the season still to play, there is a number of matches in which he can add to his tally, and if he does this, more money could potentially be on the table.

Jude Bellingham Sponsors

While it is likely that he has a number of different sponsors and is likely going to be fielding even more offers in the near future, it is thought that one of his major backers is Adidas. The teenager has been known to wear their Predator boots when playing on the football pitch, while he was also a part of their promotional campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was spotted wearing the brand’s gear.

Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend?

According to various reports, Bellingham has landed himself an Instagram model, with it being rumored that the midfielder is currently enjoying life with Asantewa Chitty; an influencer who has managed to amass a following of over 15K fans on the social media platform.

Does Jude Bellingham Have A Tattoo?

You would be forgiven if you thought having a tattoo was a pre-requisite in order to become a football, given how many of the world’s biggest stars have so much ink all over their body. However, while he is only just old enough to have one, it does not appear as though Bellingham has a tattoo; at least, not on a visible part of his body.

Does Jude Bellingham Have A Car?

While it would not be a surprise if he were to have a car that he likes to drive around into training, etc. it does not appear as though he has a collection as of the moment, with the player appearing to be driven around to various places while being able to hide in the back in order to be as elusive as possible.