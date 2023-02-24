The 5 Best English Players in the Premier League Right Now 

I love Erik Ten Hag.



The 2022 World Cup ended in disappointment for England, with the 3 Lions coming up short when it mattered against France. While some fans were left disgruntled by the decision to keep on manager Gareth Southgate, believing that perhaps someone else might be better placed to lead the best England squad in a generation, there have certainly been enough bright spots in Southgate’s tenure to warrant giving him another opportunity.

The campaign for Southgate’s ultimate goal – winning Euro 2024 – will begin in late March, as England get set to begin their qualifying campaign for the Euros, which will take place next in Germany next June. The good news for Southgate is that some English players are in scintillating form at the moment, including a player who we believe to be the best in world football at the moment; yes, even better than Lionel Messi. Below we list the five best English players in the Premier League right now:

Marcus Rashford

We cannot overstate just how good Marcus Rashford has been in the last six months. In fact, we would go as far as saying he is the world’s best player, at least on current form. Indeed, Southgate has copped a lot of criticism for underusing Rashford at the World Cup, with some pundits wondering what might have been if he had unleashed the Manchester United player more often. Erling Haaland might end up being crowned the PFA Player of the Year this season, given his incredible goal-scoring exploits, but Rashford might push him all the way. Surely, Southgate will have learned a lesson and will start Southgate against Italy on 23rd March?

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal fans may take exception at Marcus Rashford being named as the best in the Premier League right now, but, in truth, it’s a close call between him and Saka, who has been an essential weapon in Arsenal’s title charge. Saka has some similar qualities to Rashford, but they have certain contrasting styles that should act as a boon for Southgate. The prospect of Rashford on the left and Saka on the right wing, complementing Harry Kane as a central striker, should instill fear in all other football nations. You’d be hard-pressed to think of a better front three in world football.

James Maddison

Our first unobvious pick. Maddison was very much on the periphery of the England World Cup squad, and it wasn’t abundantly clear that he was going to make it at all. His quality gave Southgate no other option, however. His performances have been a bright spot for Leicester in what has been a turgid season. The rumour mill is also cranking into gear to suggest that Maddison will be on his way to one of the bigger clubs in the Premier League, with the playmaker perhaps costing as much as £100 million. He deserves a chance to shine.

Nick Pope

The Newcastle goalkeeper has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently, with a ludicrous red card against Liverpool ensuring that he would miss the EFL Cup Final. However, that rash decision should not detract from the fact that Pope has been the best English keeper in the Premier League this season, keeping 12 clean sheets and becoming an integral part of Newcastle’s top-four challenge. Jordan Pickford, England’s current number one, looks in real danger of being usurped.

Luke Shaw

Our second Manchester United player on this, but for good reason. Luke Shaw has had a remarkable season, playing both at centre-back and left-back for the Red Devils, excelling in both positions. Shaw has become central to Southgate’s plans, too, and he is one of the few England defenders to have a guaranteed starting berth. His knack of scoring important goals for club and country helps too.