Teenage Youtuber fakes meeting PSG star Kylian Mbappe

An 18-year-old Youtuber, DavidMC faked meeting Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in Paris with the help of technology.

The most valuable footballer, Mbappe, 21, is known for his goalscoring prowess and his heroics in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was influential in France’s success in the tournament and also scored in the final against Croatia.

A photoshopped pic of Youtuber DavidMC with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

His meteoric rise to stardom at a tender age shoes his qualities and he still has many years left to grow into one of the finest players of the game.

The youngest player after Brazil legend Pele to score in a World Cup final, Mbappe is one of the most sought-after sensations in Europe. His move to PSG from Monaco has helped him achieve a bigger status.

Therefore, it is no doubt that the fans of this beautiful game around the world desire to meet the Frenchman.

In one such instance, Youtuber DavidMC, who has 1.14k subscribers to his channel, has revealed how he faked meeting the PSG forward.

Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

In a recently uploaded video, the teenager shows how he planned everything accordingly and put pieces together in order to show his followers that he had met the star.

After intense surfing of tourist spots in Paris and a photoshop session, he was able to make his fans and friends believe that he had completed his wish.

The video also shows how he had faked a journey from Dublin to Paris with some insane technological brilliance. And though he hadn’t met Mbappe in real, he was able to lure the viewers into believing him with his intense photoshop skills.

Mbappe continues to be one of the most decorated footballers on the planet and is eyeing to finish off another brilliant season with the Parisians. Having scored 21 goals in 22 games this season, he would be hoping to get his hands on some trophies by the end of the campaign.