Cristiano Ronaldo almost kisses Paulo Dybala while celebrating Juve’s 2nd goal vs Parma

In the game against Parma, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo almost kissed Paulo Dybala while celebrating his second goal of the game.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest to have played the game of football and has won everything there is to win in club football. He even guided Portugal to success in Euro 2016.

The Game on Sunday saw the 34-year-old start alongside the Argentine playmaker. After an intense battle in the opening minutes, Juventus drew first-blood via a Ronaldo goal. He perfectly held onto Blaise Matuidi’s pass and his deflected shot found the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost kissed Paulo Dybala while celebrating after the second goal

The opponents hit back ten minutes after the break, where substitute Andrea Cornelius sent a glancing header past Wojciech Szczesny to make it 1-1.

Three minutes later, Dybala sent Ronaldo through on goal to score his 16th goal in Serie A this season as the hosts led 2-1 by the hour-mark. It was at this point where the incident took place as the team ran to the corner of the field to celebrate.

The duo ran with their hands on each other’s shoulder and as they neared the corner flag, Ronaldo turned towards the assist provider and almost kissed him in appreciation for the pass. And then they embraced each other with a hug.

The Old Lady eventually won the match but it was not an easy game against Roberto D’Aversa’s side, as they constantly threatened Szczesny’s goal. Ronaldo’s brace meant he scored in 7 straight league games in this campaign and is only behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the scoring charts.

The defending champions were not at their best but Ronaldo’s brace ensured all three points. They are now on top of the league table.

Maurizio Sarri’s side travel to Rome on Wednesday as they take on AS Roma in quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia and will visit the San Paolo stadium on Sunday in Serie A.