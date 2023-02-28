Teddy Sharman-Lowe 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Teddy Sharman-Lowe is an English professional football player who plays as a Goal-keeper for the Premier League club Chelsea’s reserve team in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Teddy Samuel Sharman-Lowe is a promising young English footballer who was born on March 30th, 2003. He currently plays as a goalkeeper for Havant & Waterlooville, a club he joined on loan from Premier League giants, Chelsea.

With his impressive skills and dedication to the sport, Sharman-Lowe has already made a name for himself in the football world, and many fans are excited to see what he will achieve in the future. Despite his youth, he has already shown great potential and is sure to be a key player for both Havant & Waterlooville and Chelsea.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe Facts and Wiki

Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s Net Worth and Salary

Teddy Sharman-Lowe is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be not available on the internet as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is not available on the internet. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary that is also not available on the internet but he is playing for Chelsea as a goalkeeper.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe Club Career

Sharman-Lowe, a former Leicester City schoolboy, joined Burton Albion’s youth academy in 2017. In September 2020, he signed with Chelsea and was loaned back to Burton for the 2020-21 season. He made his first-team debut for Chelsea in September 2020 against Peterborough United and played against Aston Villa later that month.

However, he was recalled from his loan in January 2021. In January 2023, Sharman-Lowe joined Havant & Waterlooville on loan for the remainder of the National League South season.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe International Career

In February 2020, Sharman-Lowe joined the England U-17 team and played in two matches. On September 2, 2021, he made his debut for the England U-19s and helped secure a 2-0 win against Italy at St. George’s Park. He was then selected for the England U-19 squad for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship on June 17, 2022. The tournament ended in a 3-1 extra-time victory for England over Israel on July 1, 2022, making Sharman-Lowe a part of the championship-winning team.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe Family

Teddy Sharman-Lowe was born on 30 March 2003 in Leicester, England. His parent’s name is not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe’s Girlfriend

The Goalkeeper prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe Cars and Tattoos

Teddy Sharman-Lowe has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Uster. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Teddy Sharman-Lowe has not inked his skin yet.

