Yurina Yanagi – Takumi Minamino Girlfriend, her Family and more

Yurina Yanagi is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Takumi Minamino. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Yurina Yanagi has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Liverpool star Takumi Minamino over the years.

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool in 2021. Since then he has been helping the club a lot with his consistent display and showing incredible efforts. His career is certainly on the rise, but many don’t know about his private life. He is currently dating a beautiful Japanese actress. So let’s find out more about her.

Yurina Yanagi Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture Nationality Japanese Residency Japan Partner Takumi Minamino Job Model and Actress Instagram @yurinayanagi__ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Yurina Yanagi Childhood and Family

Yurina’s birthdate is unknown. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Takumi Minamino.

Yurina Yanagi was born in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture. (Credit: Instagram)

Yurina Yanagi Education

Yurina went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about acting from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. We currently don’t know whether she completed higher education.

Yurina Yanagi Career

Yurina is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands.

After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Japanese films. In 2018, she played Kana in a romance film named “Junpei, Think Again.”

Yurina is a professional model and actress. (Credit: Instagram)

Yurina Yanagi Net Worth

Yurina’s net worth is unknown but we believe she gathers a large income from acting. Her successful modelling and acting career have boosted her finances. There isn’t an exact figure available but we will update it as soon as we find the relevant information.

Yurina Yanagi and Takumi Minamino relationship

Takumi Minamino has been with his girlfriend for over a year. The Japanese star was playing for Liverpool at that time, and he was already a star performer. Yurina was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward.

After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they could pass the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions.

Takumi Minamino and his girlfriend Yurina Yanagi have been together for over a year. (Credit: Instagram)

Yurina Yanagi and Takumi Minamino Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are considerably young and remain highly busy in their respective jobs. Hence they might not be best suited to take up parenthood.

Yurina Yanagi Social media

Yurina is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong styling sense.

Yurina is very famous on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Yurina Yanagi

When did Yurina Yanagi and Takumi Minamino get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Yurina Yanagi doing now? She is a model and actress. How old is Yurina Yanagi? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Yurina Yanagi? She is Japanese. What is Yurina Yanagi’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.