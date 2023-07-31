Sergio Canales 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sergio Canales is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Liga MX club Monterrey and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sergio Canales Madrazo, born on 16 February 1991 in Santander, Cantabria, is a Spanish professional footballer renowned for his skills as an attacking midfielder. His football journey has seen him play for several top clubs in La Liga, as well as represent the Spanish national team.

Sergio Canales has received praise for his technical brilliance, vision, and goal-scoring prowess throughout his career. He continues to be a tremendous asset for both his club and his country thanks to his versatility and skill set, and fans anxiously look forward to more enduring moments from this gifted Spanish midfielder.

Sergio Canales joins Monterrey from Real Betis in July 2023. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Sergio Canales Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Santander, Spain Father’s Name Clara Madrazo Mother’s Name Angel Canales Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £11.4 Million Age 32 Birthday 16 February 1991 Nationality Spanish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Racing B, Racing Santander, Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Betis, Monterrey. Achievements 1X WINNER UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE

2X SPANISH CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-21 CHAMPION Wife Cristina Llorens Children NA Social Media Instagram

Sergio Canales’s Net Worth and Salary

Sergio Canales has had a lot of financial success. He represents Betis as an offensive midfielder and receives an amazing weekly wage of £25,000, or £1,300,000 annually. He has a fantastic net worth of £11,440,000, and his current contract expires on June 30, 2026. His impact and demand in the football market have also contributed to an impressive market value of €15 million, which reflects his exceptional performances.

Sergio Canales Club Career

Canales started his professional career with Racing de Santander, where he made his UEFA Cup debut in 2008. He rapidly attracted attention for his abilities and standout performances, emerging as a crucial member of the squad in La Liga. He made a huge contribution to Racing’s ability to avoid relegation while he was playing thereby scoring important goals.

Canales was acquired by Real Madrid in 2010 for a rumoured sum of €4.5 million. His stint at Real Madrid was hampered by injuries and a lack of playing time despite great expectations. Nevertheless, despite his brief stint, he was able to help the club win the Copa del Rey Cup.

Official: Sergio Canales has signed with Rayados from Real Betis 🇪🇸🇲🇽



Betis will receive €10m fixed fee plus €7m add-ons package. pic.twitter.com/Jk6YDLYhLQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Canales subsequently joined Valencia in 2011 on a two-year loan. His stint at Valencia began with promise, but a knee ligament injury caused him to miss a significant amount of time. He returned from the injury and inked a long-term contract with Valencia in 2012. He eventually transferred to Real Sociedad, where he continued to showcase his abilities as a creative midfielder, albeit, in 2014.

Canales made another transfer in 2018 and signed a four-year deal to join Real Betis. His time in Betis paid off as he showed off his skills, contributed with goals and assists, and established himself as a major member of the team. Canales made his first international move in July 2023, when he signed a three-year contract to join Liga MX team Monterrey at the age of 32.

Sergio Canales International Career

Canales established himself in several Spanish young teams, participating in the U-17 team’s 2008 and U-21 team’s 2013 UEFA European Championship victories. In a Euro 2020 qualification game against Norway, he earned his senior Spanish national team debut after receiving his first call-up in 2019.

Sergio Canales has a net worth of £11.4 Million. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Canales Family

Sergio Canales was raised in a close-knit family and was born on February 16, 1991, in Santander, Spain. Throughout his football career, his parents Clara Madrazo and Angel Canales have been steadfast supporters. While information about his siblings is secret, his second cousin, Borja Docal, is a gifted left-winger football player. Sergio’s excellent football career has certainly been greatly influenced by the Canales family’s legacy and influence.

Sergio Canales’s wife – Cristina Llorens

Sharing his personal life with his wife, Cristina Llorens, Sergio Canales is surrounded by happiness and love. The couple cherishes their time together and frequently shares photos on social media. They have a daughter and two sons, which is a blessing. Cristina, a social media influencer with 48.3K Instagram followers, also teaches yoga, providing harmony to their contented and joyful family life.

There is yet no information available regarding Sergio Canales’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Sergio Canales with his wife and kids. (Credits: @sergiocanalesofficial Instagram)

Sergio Canales Cars and Tattoos

Sergio Canales adds a touch of individuality to his profile by displaying his particular flair through tattoos on his left hand and right knee. His car’s specifications, however, are not well known. Canales’ body art showcases his uniqueness, but his choice of vehicle is a private matter that is kept out of the public eye.

Read More:

FAQs about Sergio Canales