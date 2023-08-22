Season Preview: Top Contenders for the Premier League 23/24 season title

Football is a massive sport that has a huge global fanbase. Its popularity is hardly surprising as the sport is highly entertaining, action-packed, and speedy. Lovers of the beautiful game will never grow bored watching football.

Fans once again gather to celebrate perhaps the greatest division in the world – the Premier League – as punters try to make predictions and back their favourite teams.

Fans once again gather to celebrate perhaps the greatest division in the world – the Premier League – as punters try to make predictions and back their favourite teams.

The Top Contenders

It’s no secret that the Premier League has some of the best teams in football, with elite players and managers fighting for the trophy. The season once again promises to be very intense and exciting, so make sure not to miss out. Stay with us to learn more about the top teams this season:

Chelsea

With five titles, Chelsea rank third in Premier League history behind Manchester United (13) and Manchester City (7). The last time the Stamford Bridge club claimed Premier League glory was in the 2016-17 season.

Chelsea struggled last season, but new manager Mauricio Pochettino is a genius and young and talented players like Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Axel Disasi and Robert Sanchez have added strength in depth. It is unsurprising, then, that fans are very optimistic about this season.

Many believe Chelsea to be among the main contenders for the EPL title in 2023-24. Supporters have great expectations under Pochettino, who seems to have got the club back on track. It would be foolish to dismiss Chelsea’s chances of winning this season’s Premier League.

Arsenal

Another team seen as one of the major contenders for the season. Having endured lean times since winning the Premier League in 2004, the Gunners surprised everyone the last campaign when they got within touching distance of the trophy.

Mikel Arteta has retained the core of his side but they have also added Declan Rice, who should thrive alongside far better players than at West Ham.

Arsenal are surely worth following this season.

Liverpool

The Reds had a bad 2022–23 season, having finished sixth. However, there is a new sense of optimism this season and many believe they can once again give Manchester City a serious run for their money.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are astute signings, but they unquestionably need further additions to bolster their midfield.

Fans, however, strongly believe this season will be far better because the team’s mentality has markedly shifted during the summer. Trent Alexander-Armstrong’s transition into a midfield position could also prove a genius move.

It is understandable that punters have been keen to back Jurgen Klopp’s men for Premier League top honours.

Manchester City

It will shock no-one to learn that City are clear favourites to retain the trophy. Pep Guardiola’s men, who have won the title four times in the last five seasons, at times were unplayable last season and wowed the world with a stunning Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

WIth the great Erling Haaland up top and the likes Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish pulling the strings in midfield, it would take a brave soul to back against them.

Manchester United

Many think United are the proverbial dark horses for the title, and with just cause.

Erik Ten Hag has fostered a winning mentality at Old Trafford that mirrors some of the great Premier League-winning teams when the club was simply untouchable.

The Red Devils had a stop-start campaign last season, but they won the EFL Cup – their first trophy in six years – and often flickered with serious intent.

There are great expectations they can build upon that good work on the pitch following the smart additions of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana. This has brought back the hope to fans that things will go better for United this season.

Football is a dynamic sport, and things change every second. Remember to set time limitations and have a separate budget for your bets. Finally, you need to stay tuned and follow the latest updates.

As the Premier League progresses, follow the action every step along the way.

(21.08.2023)

