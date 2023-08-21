Bruno Fernandes 2023 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Bruno Fernandes is a Portuguese professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Manchester United and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bruno Fernandes is now one of the best players in the Premier League. As an offensive midfielder for a Premier League behemoth like Manchester United, Fernandes is one of the team’s most essential players.

With Novara, an Italian team, Fernandes’ brilliance was on full display. While numerous teams were interested in signing the young midfielder, Udinese emerged victorious. It appeared that the Portuguese would not make it to a big team after four dismal seasons in Italy.

Everything changed in 2017 when Fernandes returned to Portugal to join Sporting Lisbon FC. This move transformed the 28-year-old’s career by allowing him to reach his greatest potential.

Bruno Fernandes Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Maia, Portugal Father’s Name Jose Mother’s Name Virginia Borges Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $30 Million Age 28 years Date of Birth 8 September 1994 Nationality Portuguese Position Attacking Midfielder Youth Clubs Infesta, Boavista, Pasteleira (loan), Novara Senior Clubs Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria, Sporting CP, Manchester United Achievements (Selected) Taça de Portugal (2018–19), Taça da Liga (2017–18), (2018–19), UEFA Nations League (2018–19) Wife Ana Pinho Children One Sponsorships Nike Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Bruno Fernandes’s net worth and salary

Bruno Fernandes’ annual compensation with United is €9.36 million, including a weekly wage of €180,000. For United, who have a number of players earning more money than the Portuguese midfielder, this is an absolute bargain.

Expect to see some stratospheric salaries for Fernandes if he continues to flourish as a cornerstone for United. Currently, Fernandes’ net worth is $30 million, but considering the trajectory of his career, this figure is certain to rise.

Bruno Fernandes has a net worth of $30 Million. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes Club Career

Beginning his career with Novara in Italy, Fernandes showed glimpses of his class in the Italian top flight. However, his contributions were inconsistent, prompting criticism of the Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes moved away to Sporting Lisbon after failing to make an impact in Serie A. The offensive midfielder was actually brought to his full potential by the Portuguese giants. Fernandes demonstrated his attacking midfielder abilities in the 2017-18 season, with 19 goals in 33 appearances.

He helped Sporting win the Portuguese League Cup in his debut season. In the 2018-19 season, he stepped it up a level, scoring 33 goals in 33 games, an astounding feat for a midfielder. Soon after, a league cup was won, and Fernandes was named LIGA NOS Footballer of the Year.

Manchester United became aware of the midfielder’s achievements. United wasted no time in securing Fernandes’ services after failing to sign him during the summer transfer window. Given Fernandes’ lacklustre performance in Italy, many questioned if he could survive in the world’s toughest league. Bruno undoubtedly made an impression, contributing 15 goals in 14 games and earning the Player of the Year title for the 2019-20 season.

Bruno Fernandes is a Manchester United star. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

He continued his outstanding form in the 2020-21 season, contributing 30 goals. It’s hardly unexpected that Fernandes’ assist rate rises with a full roster that includes Cristiano Ronaldo. With a quality squad, Fernandes and United will be hoping to win their first trophy in the 2023-24 season.

Bruno Fernandes International career

At the age of 23 years, 2 months, and 2 days, Bruno Fernandes earned his international debut on November 10, 2017. Since then, he has made a total of 42 appearances, scoring one goal and assisting eight others.

Since 2017, Fernandes has been a senior international for Portugal, having competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was named in the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League Team of the Tournament after helping them win the competition.

Bruno Fernandes in international action. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes Family

Bruno Fernandes was born in Maia, Portugal, on September 8, 1994, to Virginia Borges and Jose Fernandes.

While Fernandes was still a member of the Boavista youth team, his father decided to go to Switzerland in search of work. His father, Jose, intended to bring his family with him at first, but Fernandes persuaded his parents to let him stay in Portugal and continue playing football, while his mother stayed with him.

Bruno Fernandes Wife – Ana Pinho

Bruno Fernandes is married to Ana Pinho, whom he met during childhood. They’ve known each other since they were in high school together in Boavista. After dating for several years, the pair married in 2015 and have two children, Matilde Fernandes and Gonçalo Fernandes, who was born in 2020.

Bruno Fernandes is currently being sponsored by Nike. The sportswear behemoth, which has a propensity for retaining exceptional athletes, sees Fernandes as the next Portuguese superstar.

For his bouts, the 26-year-old wears special Vapor 14s footwear. Given that he is still young, expect a steady increase in the number of endorsements Bruno receives over the next year or two.

More minutes in the tank to prepare the new season 💪🏼



It feels so good to see Old Trafford with all of you again 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/RpY1q85Yan — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 5, 2023

Bruno Fernandes Car and Tattoo

Bruno Fernandes has several tattoos on his body. We don’t have any knowledge about his car.

Bruno Fernandes Social Media

Bruno Fernandes is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 3.9M Followers Here Instagram 8.6m followers Here Facebook 8.4M followers Here

FAQs about Bruno Fernandes

What is Bruno Fernandes’ net worth? Bruno Fernandes’ net worth is €20 Million. How many clubs have Bruno Fernandes played for? Bruno Fernandes has played with five clubs at the senior level – Novara, Udinese, Sampdoria, Sporting CP, and Manchester United. How old is Bruno Fernandes? He is 28 years old. Nationality of Bruno Fernandes? He is Portuguese. Has Bruno Fernandes ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.