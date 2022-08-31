Sam Kerr is an Australian professional football player who plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League and here, we learn more about her personal life, net worth, salary, achievements and more.

Samantha May Kerr was born in East Fremantle, Western Australia and made her professional debut in 2005. She has been the captain of the Australia women’s national soccer time since 2019.

She joined Chelsea in 2020 and has seen success with Chelsea being the FA’s Women Super League Winners in the 2021/22 season. Before her switch to Chelsea, she spent two years with Chicago Red Stars where she scored 35 goals in 43 appearances.

Sam Kerr Facts and Wiki

Birth Place East Fremantle, Western Australia Father’s Name Roger Kerr Mother’s Name Roxanne Kerr Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $1.5 million Age 28 years Date of Birth 10 September 1993 Nationality Australian Position Forward Youth Clubs Western Knights, WA NTC Senior Clubs Perth Glory, Sydney FC, Western New York Flash, Sky Blue FC, Chicago Red Stars, Chelsea Achievements (Selected) W-League Player’s Player of the Year, Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year, FA Women’s Super League Player of the Season Spouse – Children – Sponsorships Nike Social Media Twitter, Instagram , Facebook

Sam Kerr net worth and salary

Sam Kerr signed with Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars in 2019 on a deal worth more than US $600,000 a season. She has a base salary of US $500,000 a year excluding sponsorship and advertisement deals. Her net worth is estimated to be US $1,500,000. Considering her impact on the dominant Chelsea squad, it is a matter of time before we see a substantial increase in her pay scale.

Sam Kerr Club Career

Sam Kerr started her professional football journey as a junior with Western Knights in Australia in 2006 before transferring to Perth Glory in 2008 where she spent four seasons between 2008 to 2011.

Taking part in the 2015 NWSL College Draft, she was drafted by Sky Blue FC but returned to Perth Glory a season later. Soon Chicago Red Stars came calling and she spent the next two years of her career at Illinois and won a second consecutive golden boot by scoring 16 goals.

Sam Kerr poses with the Key to Perth City after being presented by Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

With her impressive development and talent, a move to Europe was on the cards with top teams in Lyon and Chelsea interested. In the end, the player chose to move to Chelsea which turned out to be a pretty successful one. Kerr was instrumental in Chelsea’s FA Women’s Super League run and won the golden boot, becoming the first player to win Golden Boot in three different leagues.

Chelsea have shown ruthless domination in the league since the signing of the forward and won the league again in the following season. Kerr was named FA Women’s Super League Player of the Season.

International Career

Sam Kerr made her International team debut at the age of 15 in a friendly against Italy. Her first goal for Australia came against North Korea during the 2010 AFC Women’s Asian Cup final. Kerr was really impressive in her development and made the national team squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup at age 17 and continued her rise to become a mainstay of the team.

Her performances were rewarded when she received the 2017 AFC Women’s Footballer of the Year. Sam Kerr is a highly respected member of the Australian national team and holds the record for the highest number of goals scored for the national team.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sam Kerr Personal Life

Sam Kerr is currently in a relationship with American soccer player Kristie Mewis. She was previously in a relationship with former Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars teammate, Nikki Stanton.

Sam Kerr Family

Sam Kerr was born in East Fremantle, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. Her parents had a sports background with her father and uncle being professional footballers in the West Australian Football League (WAFL). Sam’s father, Roger Kerr, was born in Calcutta to an English father and an Indian mother who played basketball.

Kerr, in her initial days, played Australian rules football and played the sport until age 12 before switching to soccer, mostly due to gender restrictions.

At Age 13, she was spotted by Perth Glory striker Bobby Despotovski who described her athleticism and raw talent as exceptional.

Sam Kerr Endorsements

Sam Kerr is the face of Australian Women’s Football and became the face of Nike in 2019 as part of the brand’s strategic push to enter the women’s sport. This goes to show the impact that she holds over women’s football and its rise in popularity in the past few years.

Sam Kerr Social Media

