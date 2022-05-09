Sadio Mane 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese professional football player who is currently playing for Ligue 1 team PSG and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sadio Mane has already won two titles this season, the Carabao Cup for Liverpool and the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal, and he will be looking to add to his tally by the end of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in contention for the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

He could even have a chance of winning the coveted Ballon d’Or. So, let’s find out everything there is to know about the Liverpool star in this article.

Sadio Mane Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Banbali, Senegal Father’s Name N.A Mother’s Name Satou Toure Star Sign Aries Net Worth 75 Million Euro Age 30 years Date of Birth 10 April 1992 Nationality Senegalese Position Forward Youth Clubs Génération Foot Senior Clubs Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool Achievements (Selected) Austrian Bundesliga (2013–14), Austrian Cup (2013–14), Premier League (2019–20), EFL Cup (2021–22), UEFA Champions League (2018–19), UEFA Super Cup (2019), FIFA Club World Cup (2019), Africa Cup of Nations (2021) Partner Melissa Reddy Children N.A Sponsorships New Balance Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Sadio Mane net worth and salary

In 2018, Mane signed a five-year contract with Liverpool after joining from Southampton for 37.08 million pounds. The 29-year-old presently makes 100,000 pounds per week at Liverpool, equating to an annual income of 5.2 million pounds.

Sadio Mané is, without a doubt, a rich man. His net worth is estimated to be 75 million euros. Given that he has been one of the most lethal attackers in the Premier League for several years, his market worth is obviously incredibly high.

Sadio Mane has a net worth of 75 Million euros. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sadio Mane Club Career

Mané joined the partner club Metz in 2011 after being referred by scouts to the association football team Génération Foot. In January of the following year, he made his professional debut, replacing Kévin Diaz in the 75th minute of a home loss to Bastia. In his debut league season, Mané made 19 appearances and scored a solitary goal in a 2-5 loss to Guingamp.

Mané joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2012. He scored his first hat-trick with the club in October and another a year later. In Mané’s final season with Salzburg, the squad won the domestic double. He then forced a move by failing to show up for training.

Mané signed a four-year contract with Southampton in 2014. His debut came in a 2-1 League Cup win against Arsenal, followed by another 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in the league. Mané then scored in three straight games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Arsenal, scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-0 victory over Stoke City. In the last Southampton home encounter of the season in May 2015, Mané scored three goals in under three minutes, setting a new Premier League record for the fastest hat-trick.

Mané had a difficult 2015-16 season, as he was pulled from the starting lineup and went more than four months without scoring. He bounced back to score twice in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, followed by five goals in the next five games. Mané was Southampton’s highest scorer this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Sadio Mane is a Liverpool star. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Mané signed a five-year contract with Liverpool in 2016. He scored the fourth goal in the club’s 4-3 triumph over Arsenal on his Premier League debut. In the end, he was selected to the PFA Team of the Year after scoring 13 league goals in his rookie season.

Mané got his first hat-trick with Liverpool in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League against Porto in the 2017-18 season. Mané had an even better season the following season, scoring 17 Premier League goals to become the Senegalese player with the most in a single season. He also assisted Liverpool in defeating Tottenham in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

Mané was voted man of the match after scoring twice in a UEFA Super Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2019. Later, in a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, he made his 100th Premier League game for Liverpool and scored his 50th league goal.

He went on to finish fourth in the Ballon d’Or competition. Mané was also instrumental in Liverpool’s victory at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup. In 2020, he extended his success by assisting Liverpool in ending their 30-year Premier League championship drought. Mané tested positive for COVID the next season, and his form was uneven. In the 2021-22 season, he scored his 100th Liverpool goal as well as his 100th Premier League goal.

Sadio Mane International career

Sadio Mane in international action. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

On the international scene, Mané represented Senegal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where they were defeated in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Mexico. He represented his nation in the FIFA World Cup in 2018, however, the team was eliminated after the first round. Mané has also competed in the Africa Cup of Nations on several occasions. He and Senegal finished second to Algeria in 2019. In 2021, they had a great year, winning the competition for the first time against Egypt. Mané was voted the tournament’s player of the tournament after scoring the winning goal in the final.

Sadio Mane Family

Sadio Mané was born in Bambali, Sédhiou, Senegal, on April 10, 1992. Despite his imam father’s prohibition on him playing football, he wanted to pursue a career in the sport. Mané left his native town at the age of 15 to pursue his professional goals in Dakar.

Sadio Mane Girlfriend- Melissa Reddy

Sadio Mane’s rumored girlfriend Melissa Reddy is a journalist who has worked throughout Africa. She currently works for Independent as a sports writer. She is an expert in the Premier League. She’s also the author of the book Believe Us: How Jürgen Klopp Turned Liverpool Into Champions.

Sadio Mane Endorsement and sponsorship

Liverpool’s previous kit partner New Balance is Sadio Mané’s sponsor. Mané was anticipated to transfer to Nike once the team did, but his new NB footwear has made it plain that he is still linked with the company. New Balance launched the Furon v6 football shoes, which included his autograph on the inside. Western Union and Indonesia Tourism are his other sponsors.

Sadio Mane Car and Tattoo

Mane doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He drives an Audi RS7.

Sadio Mane Social Media

Mane is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter N.A N.A Instagram 10.7m followers Here Facebook 16M followers Here

FAQs about Sadio Mane

What is Sadio Mane’s net worth? Sadio Mane’s net worth is 75 Million euros. How many clubs have Sadio Mane played for? Kylian Mbappe has played with four clubs at the senior level – Metz, Red Bull Salzburg, Southampton and Liverpool. How old is Sadio Mane? He is 30 years old. Nationality of Sadio Mane? He is Senegalese. Has Sadio Mane ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

