Romelu Lukaku 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Romelu Lukaku is a Belgian professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Chelsea and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Romelu Lukaku Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Antwerp, Belgium Father’s Name Roger Lukaku Mother’s Name Adolphine Lukaku Star Sign Taurus Net Worth 60 Million Euro Age 28 years Date of Birth 13 May 1993 Nationality Belgian Position Forward Youth Clubs Rupel Boom, KFC Wintam, Lierse, Anderlecht Senior Clubs Anderlecht, West Bromwich Albion (loan), Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Chelsea Achievements (Selected) Belgian Pro League (2009–10), Serie A (2020–21), FIFA Club World Cup (2021) Partner Single Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Romelu Lukaku net worth and salary

Romelu Lukaku has a net worth of 60 million euros in 2022. Romelu Lukaku is presently playing for Chelsea in the Premier League, which is his second tenure with the London club. With an annual wage of £16,900,000, he is now the Premiership’s top six highest-paid players.

Lukaku got a lucrative salary of 11.5 million pounds per year during his debut season with Inter Milan, which was then boosted to 12.5 million pounds following his first good season with the Italian Superclub. He will receive 12 million pounds plus add-ons after joining Chelsea, with a weekly compensation of 250 thousand pounds.

Romelu Lukaku has a net worth of 60 Million Euro. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku Club Career

Lukaku made his debut appearance for Anderlecht in 2009, scoring his first professional goal against Zulte Waregem.

Romelu was offered a three-year contract by ‘Anderlecht’ as soon as he turned 16 in 2009. During the 2009–2010 season, he was a significant player of Anderlecht’s first squad, scoring 15 goals and finishing the season as the league’s top goal scorer. His effort was one of the most important factors in ‘Anderlecht’ winning the Belgian title. ‘Anderlecht’ also advanced to the ‘UEFA Europa League’ top 16 round.

The next season, ‘Anderlecht’ finished second in Belgium. Romelu, on the other hand, scored 25 goals during the season and was recognised for his efforts. Chelsea, a ‘Premier League’ team, was interested in Romelu and offered him a five-year deal in 2011. In his Premier League debut against ‘Blackburn Rovers,’ Romelu was awarded ‘Man of the Match.’

Romelu’s performance had lost its sharpness at the conclusion of the season, and despite his club winning the ‘UEFA Champions League,’ Romelu was unhappy with his performance. For one season, he was loaned to ‘West Bromwich Albion,’ where he scored against ‘The Hawthorns.’

Romelu Lukaku hasn’t lived up to the expectations at Chelsea. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

He returned to ‘Chelsea’ at the start of the 2013–2014 season, and in 2013, he was loaned to ‘Everton’ for a season. In early 2014, he was rated one of the top 10 European players by ‘The Guardian’ after a successful haul. Romelu scored 15 goals for ‘Everton’ in 31 league appearances before the conclusion of the season, helping his club finish fifth overall. He also contributed to his team’s overall point total reaching a new high of 72.

Lukaku scored a total of 87 goals and gave 21 assists in 166 matches for Everton. He was named to the ‘Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year,’ or ‘PFA Team of the Year,’ in April 2017, and was a strong contender for the ‘PFA Player of the Year’ and ‘PFA Young Player of the Year’ honours.

He signed a deal with ‘Manchester United’ in July 2017 and made his UEFA Super Cup debut against ‘Real Madrid.’ Lukaku scored a total of 42 goals and gave 13 assists in 96 appearances for the Red Devils. After joining Inter Milan in 2019, Lukaku made a lethal goal-scoring partnership with Lautaro Martínez. The duo helped the Nerazzurri win the 2020/21 scudetto. In 2 seasons, the Belgian striker scored 64 goals and 16 assists for the Italian team.

Chelsea bought Lukaku in the 2021 summer transfer window by paying a club-record transfer worth £97.5 million (€115 million). He didn’t have a good first season. But considering his quality, he might start firing soon.

Romelu Lukaku International career

Lukaku played for Belgium’s under-21 squad. He was chosen to Belgium’s senior team for the first time on February 24, 2010, for a friendly against Croatia. In a friendly against Russia on November 17, 2010, he scored his first two international goals. Since then, he has made 101 appearances which includes playing in the 2014 World Cup, UEFA Euro 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020. He has scored a total 68 goals for his nation.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku Family

His family was deemed low-income in the neighbourhood where he grew up. Romelu Lukaku’s parents were poor and broke, to put it simply. His father, a former player, made relatively little money while playing in Belgium’s lowest level. His mother, on the other hand, was a stay-at-home mother.

Romelu Lukaku Girlfriend- Does he have one?

Sarah Mens, Romelu Lukaku’s girlfriend, was born in the Netherlands. She is the daughter of Harry Mens, a Dutch television personality and actor, and is a Belgian model. Sarah Mens has been dating ex-Milan striker Romelu for some time, and the two are rumoured to be expecting a child together. They were together for over 5 years before breaking up.

He is the only football player who has had both Nike and Adidas as sponsors. He now has a sponsorship contract with Adidas that pays him roughly 1.5 million dollars each year. He also secured an 83,000-dollar sponsorship arrangement with Maserati, an Italian supercar manufacturer.

Romelu just inked an undisclosed contract with Roc Nation Sports. He claims that this will assist him in increasing the value of his worldwide brand in the future. Over the next several years, the value of his brand is predicted to rise by 130-150 percent.

Romelu Lukaku Car and Tattoo

Lukaku has no tattoos on his body. He drives a matte-black Mercedes. He also has a custom-made Rolls Royce Ghost.

Romelu Lukaku Social Media

Lukaku is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter N.A N.A Instagram 8.8m followers Here Facebook 11M followers Here

FAQs about Romelu Lukaku

What is Romelu Lukaku’s net worth? Romelu Lukaku’s net worth is 60 Million Euro. How many clubs have Romelu Lukaku played for? Romelu Lukaku has played with six clubs at senior level – Anderlecht, West Bromwich Albion (loan), Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Chelsea. How old is Romelu Lukaku? He is 28 years old. Nationality of Romelu Lukaku? He is Belgian. Has Romelu Lukaku ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.