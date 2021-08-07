Larissa Pereira: Roberto Firmino wife, family, kids, net worth and more

Roberto Firmino has achieved great heights in world football. The Brazilian is a Premier League and a Champions League winner while playing for a big club like Liverpool. However, the player is winning off the field too as he is married to Larissa Pereira.

Larissa Pereira (via The Sun)

Roberto Firmino wife: Larissa Pereira

Larissa Perreira is publicly known as the better half of Roberto Firmino. Like her husband, Pereira is Brazilian. She was born on 12 December 1992. She is currently 28-years-old.

Perreira currently has a huge following on Instagram. She has 563k followers on her account. She often posts about Firmino and her family.

However, she is more than just an Instagram celebrity. She is also an entrepreneur. Pereira is the founder of BeValen Store. The store is in the business of fashion. Their page has 14.4k followers on Instagram. She is also a fashion model.

Firmino and Pereira met in the summer of 2014. Both have been together ever since.

Roberto Firmino and Larissa Pereira marriage

The couple finally decided to tie the knot in 2017. The ceremony was in Maceio, Brazil. Firmino’s teammate, Philippe Coutinho was the groom’s best man at the ceremony.

Roberto Firmino walking down the isle (via Roberto Firmino Instagram)

Other than Coutinho, Firmino’s other teammates Alberto Moreno, Allan Souza and Lucas Leiva were present in Brazil. The couple have been happily married ever since.

Larissa Pereira net worth

As mentioned above, Larissa Pereira is in the fashion market. Apart from owning her own company, she has endorsed a number of fashion brands, However, her actual net worth remains a mystery.

Nevertheless one would assume that Firmino shares his $30 million net worth with his wife.

Larissa Pereira Kids

Larrissa Pereira and Roberto Firmino have two kids. Both daughters, named Valentina and Bella.

Larissa Pereira husband: Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino Barbosa de Oliveira or popularly known as Roberto Firmino is a professional footballer. Born on 2 October 1991, Firmino started his career in Brazil with Figueirense. He joined the youth team in 2008. He rose through the ranks of the Brazilian club. Firmino made his first-team debut in 2009. He was part of the senior squad for 3 years.

Firmino made his first big move in 2011. The Brazilian flew abroad to join1899 Hoffenheim in Germany. He showed his true potential at the club. In 2013-14 Firmino was named as the Bundesliga’s breakthrough player of the season. The football world was made aware of his abilities.

In 2015, Liverpool showed their interest in Firmino. The English club completed the move for the player in June 2015. The player would go on to become a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s era. He would form a vital strike partnership with Mohommad Salah and Sadio Mane.

He was a prominent member of the 2017-18 squad who reached the Champions League final. The player would one-up himself after winning the prestigious competition the following year.

Firmino and Liverpool did not stop there. The club went on to win the Premier League in the 19/20 season.

FAQs about Larissa Pereira

How old is Larissa Pereira?

Larissa Pereira is 28 years old.

When was Larissa Pereira born?

Larissa Pereira was born on the 12th of December, 1992.

What profession is Larissa Pereira?

Larissa Pereira is a Fashion model

When did Larissa Pereira marry Roberto Firmino?

Larissa Pereira married Roberto Firmino in the year 2017.

Where was Larissa Pereiral born?

Larissa Pereira was born in Brazil.