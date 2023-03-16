Robert Holding is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Arsenal, in this article, we will see his Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Rob Holding is a highly skilled English footballer, born on September 20, 1995. He is an accomplished centre-back who currently plays for Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League. Holding has established himself as a key player for Arsenal, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills and ability to read the game. He is a player who is always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his tenacity on the field has earned him the respect of his teammates and the admiration of the fans.

In addition to his success at the club level, Holding has also represented his country at the under-21 level, demonstrating his potential as a rising star in English football. Despite his young age, Holding has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and his continued development promises great things for both Arsenal and the English national team.

Arsenal’s English defender Rob Holding heads the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at The Arsenal Stadium in London, on October 20, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob Holding Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Stalybridge, England Father’s Name Stuart Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €1.8 million Age 27 Birthday 20 September 1995 Nationality English Position Centre-Back Senior Clubs Bolton Wanderers, Arsenal Achievements 1X FA Cup

1X FA Community Shield Girlfriend Paige Almendariz Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Rob Holding Net Worth and Salary

As of 2023, Rob Holding’s estimated net worth stands at €1.8 million. Holding signed a contract with Arsenal FC worth £13.5 million, with an annual salary of £2 million. Prior to joining Arsenal, Holding played for Bolton Wanderers, where he earned a weekly wage of only £250.

Holding’s current market value is estimated at €10 million, a decrease from its peak of €18 million in June of 2021. Despite the fluctuation in his market value, Holding remains a valuable player for Arsenal with his impressive defensive skills and dedication to the team.

Rob Holding Club Career

Rob Holding started his football career with Stalybridge Celtic Juniors and later joined Bolton Wanderers’ youth system at the age of seven. He made his professional debut for Bolton in August 2015 and was voted as the club’s Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Holding was signed by Arsenal in July 2016 for around £2 million.

As of 2023, The net worth of Rob Holding is estimated at €1.8 million. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He made his debut for Arsenal against Liverpool in August 2016 and went on to become a regular member of the team. Holding won his first FA Cup with Arsenal in May 2017 and scored his first goal for the club in September of that year. Holding suffered a serious knee injury in December 2018 but returned to the team in September 2019.

He has since made over 100 appearances for Arsenal and signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2021. Holding scored his first Premier League goal in May 2022 but was also sent off for the first time in his career in a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Holding International Career

In May 2016, Holding was added to the England under-21 squad for the Toulon Tournament to replace Brendan Galloway. He made his debut for the team against Guinea on May 23, 2016. Holding played two matches and was an unused substitute in the final, which England won 2-1 against France.

He was later chosen for the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad in Poland but did not feature in any of the matches as England was knocked out in the semi-final. Between 2016 and 2017, Holding played five times for the under-21 team.

Rob Holding of Arsenal celebrates after victory in the UEFA Europa League group A match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rob Holding Family

When Rob Holding completed his move from Bolton Wanderers to Arsenal in 2016, it was a moment of great pride for his father Stuart. Stuart had watched his son progress through the ranks of Bolton Wanderers, and to see him make the jump to a top Premier League club like Arsenal did a dream come true. Stuart had always believed in his son’s abilities and had supported him throughout his journey as a footballer.

Rob Holding Girlfriend

Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. Paige used to play for UNLV and is currently a member of SC Braga. The couple first met in 2018 and have been together ever since. Holding and Almendariz often share pictures of each other on social media, showing their love for each other.

Rob Holding is currently dating Paige Almendariz, who is not only an Instagram model but also a footballer. (Credits: @rholding95 Instagram)

As of 2023, Rob Holding wears Nike apparel during matches but does not have a formal sponsorship deal. Despite this, he has been known to collaborate with Nike on social media, posting pictures and videos in their gear. While some players rely heavily on sponsorship deals for income, Holding’s focus remains on his on-field performance and he has not actively pursued any major endorsement deals.

Rob Holding Cars and Tattoos

As of 2023, it appears that the player is the owner of a Range Rover car. However, tattoos are not currently a concern for him. While some footballers are known for their intricate and sometimes controversial tattoos, the player seems to have chosen to focus on other aspects of his life and career.

Rob Holding of Arsenal FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Zürich and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

