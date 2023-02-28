Rico Lewis 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rico Henry Mark Lewis, commonly referred to as Rico Henry, is a talented English professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a defender in the Premier League, and in this article, we will see Lewis Hall’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Rico Henry Mark Lewis is an up-and-coming English professional footballer, currently playing as a defender for Premier League club Manchester City. After starting his career at Walsall, he moved to Brentford and helped the team gain promotion to the Championship before being signed by Manchester City in August 2021.
Known for his pace, dribbling skills, and ability to read the game, Rico has already made an impact in the Premier League and is highly regarded as a valuable member of the Manchester City squad. Off the pitch, he is known for his dedication and down-to-earth personality.
Rico Lewis Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Bury, Greater Manchester, England
|Father’s Name
|N/A
|Mother’s Name
|N/A
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth
|$250k
|Age
|18
|Birthday
|21 November 2004
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Defender
|Senior Clubs
|Manchester City
|Achievements
|N/A
|Girlfriend
|N/A
|Children
|N/A
|Social Media
Rico Lewis Net Worth and Salary
As of 2023, Rico Lewis’ net worth is estimated to be $250k, according to The Parentage. The English footballer was born on November 21, 2004, in Bury, England. While he may still be young, his talents on the field are already beginning to be recognized, suggesting a bright future ahead.
Rico Lewis Club Career
Manchester City’s youth player, Lewis, started his journey with the club at the age of eight. He captained the under-18 team during the 2021-22 season and was named on the bench for the first time in Manchester City’s opening game of the 2022-23 season. The young player made his Premier League debut a week later, as a substitute for Kyle Walker in the 82nd minute against Bournemouth.
Lewis made his Champions League debut for Manchester City on 5th October 2022, as a substitute for João Cancelo in a 5-0 win against Copenhagen. The player has been compared to Cancelo, and he lived up to expectations by scoring his first Champions League goal in a 3-1 win against Sevilla on 2nd November 2022. Lewis made history by becoming the all-time youngest scorer on a first start in a Champions League match, and also became City’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer at the age of 17 years and 346 days.
Unfortunately, Lewis had to endure racist abuse from Sevilla fans during the match. Despite this, he was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2022, recognizing his potential and contributions to the sport.
Rico Lewis International Career
in September 2021, Lewis showcased his talent by scoring a goal for the England under-18 team in a match against Wales. His performance caught the attention of the selectors, and a year later, in September 2022, he was given a chance to make his debut for the England U19 team.
Lewis made the most of this opportunity and played exceptionally well, helping England secure a 2-0 victory over Montenegro during the 2023 U19 EURO qualifying event held in Denmark. His performance on the field displayed his ability to adapt to different teams and play styles, solidifying his position as a promising young talent in the football world.
Rico Lewis Family
Rico Lewis’s parents encountered challenges in supporting their son’s football career, but their persistence played a significant role in his success. While Lewis’s family background remains unknown, their unwavering support highlights the importance of parental backing in an athlete’s development. The dedication of both families underscores the crucial role that familial support plays in helping athletes achieve their goals and succeed in their chosen fields.
Rico Lewis Girlfriend/Wife
Reports suggest that the young athlete prioritizes improving his skills on the training ground over pursuing romantic relationships. There are no photos of him with girls on his social media, and there is currently no evidence of him being in a romantic relationship. His dedication to his career and focus on improving his skills are evident, indicating that he is committed to achieving success in his sport.
Rico Lewis Sponsorship and Endorsement
Rico Lewis has not endorsed any products on his social media platforms yet. However, as he continues to exhibit his abilities on the field and grow as a player, he may attract potential sponsors. His dedication to his sport and potential may be appealing to companies seeking athletes to endorse their products. Therefore, it is possible that he may feature product endorsements in the future.
Rico Lewis Cars and Tattoos
There have been no sightings of Rico Lewis driving a car on the streets of England. It is known, however, that he has a collection of cars in his garage. Additionally, unlike many other footballers, Lewis has not yet gotten any tattoos.
FAQs about Rico Lewis
|What is the net worth of Rico Lewis?
|The net worth of Rico Lewis is $250k.
|How many clubs has Rico Lewis played for?
|Rico Lewis played for one club at the senior level- Manchester City
|How old is Rico Lewis?
|He is 18 years old.
|How tall is Rico Lewis?
|The height of Rico Lewis is N/A.
|Has Lewis ever won a World Cup?
|No, he has never won a world cup.