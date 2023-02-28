Rico Lewis 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rico Henry Mark Lewis, commonly referred to as Rico Henry, is a talented English professional footballer who has made a name for himself as a defender in the Premier League, and in this article, we will see Lewis Hall’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Rico Henry Mark Lewis is an up-and-coming English professional footballer, currently playing as a defender for Premier League club Manchester City. After starting his career at Walsall, he moved to Brentford and helped the team gain promotion to the Championship before being signed by Manchester City in August 2021.

Known for his pace, dribbling skills, and ability to read the game, Rico has already made an impact in the Premier League and is highly regarded as a valuable member of the Manchester City squad. Off the pitch, he is known for his dedication and down-to-earth personality.

Manchester City’s English defender Rico Lewis controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Rico Lewis Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bury, Greater Manchester, England Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $250k Age 18 Birthday 21 November 2004 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Manchester City Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Rico Lewis Net Worth and Salary

As of 2023, Rico Lewis’ net worth is estimated to be $250k, according to The Parentage. The English footballer was born on November 21, 2004, in Bury, England. While he may still be young, his talents on the field are already beginning to be recognized, suggesting a bright future ahead.

Rico Lewis Club Career

Manchester City’s youth player, Lewis, started his journey with the club at the age of eight. He captained the under-18 team during the 2021-22 season and was named on the bench for the first time in Manchester City’s opening game of the 2022-23 season. The young player made his Premier League debut a week later, as a substitute for Kyle Walker in the 82nd minute against Bournemouth.

Lewis made his Champions League debut for Manchester City on 5th October 2022, as a substitute for João Cancelo in a 5-0 win against Copenhagen. The player has been compared to Cancelo, and he lived up to expectations by scoring his first Champions League goal in a 3-1 win against Sevilla on 2nd November 2022. Lewis made history by becoming the all-time youngest scorer on a first start in a Champions League match, and also became City’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer at the age of 17 years and 346 days.

Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Lewis had to endure racist abuse from Sevilla fans during the match. Despite this, he was shortlisted for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2022, recognizing his potential and contributions to the sport.

Rico Lewis International Career

in September 2021, Lewis showcased his talent by scoring a goal for the England under-18 team in a match against Wales. His performance caught the attention of the selectors, and a year later, in September 2022, he was given a chance to make his debut for the England U19 team.

Lewis made the most of this opportunity and played exceptionally well, helping England secure a 2-0 victory over Montenegro during the 2023 U19 EURO qualifying event held in Denmark. His performance on the field displayed his ability to adapt to different teams and play styles, solidifying his position as a promising young talent in the football world.

Rico Lewis of Manchester City celebrates victory following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Rico Lewis Family

Rico Lewis’s parents encountered challenges in supporting their son’s football career, but their persistence played a significant role in his success. While Lewis’s family background remains unknown, their unwavering support highlights the importance of parental backing in an athlete’s development. The dedication of both families underscores the crucial role that familial support plays in helping athletes achieve their goals and succeed in their chosen fields.

Rico Lewis Girlfriend/Wife

Reports suggest that the young athlete prioritizes improving his skills on the training ground over pursuing romantic relationships. There are no photos of him with girls on his social media, and there is currently no evidence of him being in a romantic relationship. His dedication to his career and focus on improving his skills are evident, indicating that he is committed to achieving success in his sport.

Rico Lewis has not endorsed any products on his social media platforms yet. However, as he continues to exhibit his abilities on the field and grow as a player, he may attract potential sponsors. His dedication to his sport and potential may be appealing to companies seeking athletes to endorse their products. Therefore, it is possible that he may feature product endorsements in the future.

Pep Guardiola with the highest of compliments for Rico Lewis ✨ pic.twitter.com/W5bSKQOacS — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 6, 2023

Rico Lewis Cars and Tattoos

There have been no sightings of Rico Lewis driving a car on the streets of England. It is known, however, that he has a collection of cars in his garage. Additionally, unlike many other footballers, Lewis has not yet gotten any tattoos.

