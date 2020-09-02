Real Madrid Signs a Deal with easyMarkets after Winning the 2019/2020 Season

The 2019/2020 had ended for Real Madrid on August 7th, with the team managing to win “La Liga” after it’s rivals FC Barcelona won the trophy for two consecutive years previously. Now, Real Madrid is looking forward to the new season with this latest easyMarkets deal.

For the next three years, the online broker easyMarkets, a financial services provider regulated by CySEC, will be the club’s official online trading partner. This has great potential in adding value to the easyMarkets brand, and at the same time, will help Real Madrid balance its revenue, at a time when other official sponsors like Fly Emirates and Adidas had already announced they won’t be able to honor their financial commitments.

Real Madrid players

With 37 international awards and close to 20 years of experience in the world of trading, easyMarkets is an industry-leader, same as Real Madrid dominates the soccer world with authority.

Traders all around the world are trading CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto via easyMarkets and benefit from competitive trading conditions, trusted trading software, and professional assistance from the broker.

On the same note, Real Madrid had been pleasing its fans during the past few years, when it managed to win the Champions League three times in a row, becoming the first team in history to achieve such an important milestone.

Winning the 2019-2020 La Liga title adds up to an impressive list ofclub achievements that make “Los Blancos” one of the most valuable clubs in the world.

The 2020-2021 season starts with the right foot for the club, considering it had recently announced the major partnership with easyMarkets.

Emilio Butragueño, Institutional Relations Director at Real Madrid talked about the deal in a recent press release, highlighting both entities are high-ranking entities in their respective fields:

“Both, Real Madrid and easyMarkets, are leaders in their sector and share common values. We are looking forward to start working with them as Official Online Trading Partner beginning with the 20/21 season.”

This partnership comes during a summer break that is not expected to show many important signings for Real Madrid. AlthoughNacho Fernandez claimed the players are ready to welcome KylianMbappe at the Bernabeu, the move is not expected to materialize until 2021.

Great uncertainty continues to persist, as the coronavirus keeps the world of soccer on its toes.

Despite these hardships, Real Madrid looks forward to the new season with the same ambitions and determination, eager to achieve great results.

Zinedine Zidane already proved its class by reshaping the team without bringing major players. He will need to accomplish that same objective from September when La Liga and the new UEFA Champions League season will start.

easyMarkets is also looking forward to providing the same high-quality trading services for traders and at the same time, hopes to benefit from the partnership with Real Madrid, one of the top brands to work with when branding efforts are a top priority.