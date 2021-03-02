Prediction for England vs. Canada women soccer match

England vs. Canada is one of the biggest rivalries in women’s soccer and the two teams meet later in April 2021

England and Canada women’s teams are two of the strongest women’s soccer sides in the world. While the pair have never won the Women’s World Cup, they have both performed well and the soccer betting odds from previous soccer brings up how close this battle is.

The latest meeting between the pair is going to be friendly on 13 April 2021. That gives them about a couple of months to get things into order before the clash.

England vs Canada has produced some crackers in the past and here is the prediction for the clash.

Will England make it five in a row against Canada?

England have a great recent record against Canada when it comes to competitive matches. The Three Lionesses have won their last four competitive clashes against Canada and some of these have come in the World Cup too.

The last competitive meeting between the two teams took place in 2015. This was in the 2015 World Cup and England came out winning the clash 2-1.

The match was during the quarter-finals stage and the scorers for the winning side were Lucy Bronze and Jodie Taylor

Canada did get one back thanks to Christine Sinclair but it wasn’t enough for the Canadians to save their World Cup campaign.

While things haven’t been great in competitive matches, Canada can get a win here and there. The North American side have won the last two friendlies against the European side. Sinclair has also scored for Canada several times against England and she could be the X-factor for Canada.

Canada didn’t have the greatest of times in the She Believes Cup 2021 as they lost two out of their three games.

England, for their part, won their only game of 2021, a 6-0 hammering of Northern Ireland in a friendly match.

England vs Canada prediction

A friendly match is difficult to predict and that is brought up further thanks to the record that Canada have against the British side.

The North American side struggle in competitive matches but can defeat England in a friendly. England might have some bigger names in their team but Canada have played more competitive games in 2021, and that could see them get a proper win over England in April.

Canada might have lost two of their three games in 2021, but form goes out of the window in friendlies.