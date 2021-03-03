5 Dumb Mistakes in Casino Gambling Movies

Introduction

It’s one thing to have a gambling problem. It’s even worse to have a problem when gambling. Although most casino games accommodate all skill levels, some players shouldn’t have quit their day jobs. Before going all-in with a 10-2 offsuit, you should take a chance on learning the rules.

Casino Royale: Never Tell Me the Odds

At the end of this 2006 reimagining of the classic Fleming spy novel Casino Royale, the unlikely showdown between Le Chiffre and James Bond looks like an average day in the life of Phil Hellmuth. Le Chiffre and his A6o were a 56% preflop favourite versus Mr Bond’s abysmal 57s-suited, gapped connectors. Considering his name translates to The Number, Le Chiffre surely knew that the odds of his defeat were astronomically low. The probability of a straight flush occurring is approximately 0,00139%.

While monster flops and bad beats frequently occur in online play due to the number of hands being played all around the clock, seeing a straight flush bankrupt a full house in a live game like in Casino Royale is incredibly rare. Anyone who has played poker knows that most players are tight and muck the majority of their hole cards when real payouts are on the line. Next time, Le Chiffre should stick to Casino Royale craps.

Rounders: Chip Splashing

When villain KGB slowly splashes his chips against boy genius Mike McDermott, portrayed by Matt Damon, during this 1998 casino film’s climax, this is actually a form of angle shooting. Chip splashing is rude to the dealer and provides the splasher with additional tells from his opponents. Any chip that passes over the betting line is part of your bet. Adding a few chips at a time or making a forward motion with your chips and observing other players’ reactions—only to take them back—is illegal.

21: Getting Beaten for Counting Cards

In 21, a 2008 casino movie, which is based on a true story, blackjack prodigy Ben Campbell and his elite MIT team press their luck in Vegas counting cards. While not technically illegal, casinos frown upon card counting for costing them money. After a bouncer played by Laurence Fishburne catches on to the protagonist’s scheme, Ben learns the real meaning of the word “hit.”

Sometimes when you beat the system, the optimal play isn’t to double down; it’s to quit while you can still stand. However, in real life, casinos usually shuffle multiple decks in one shoe. If management suspects you of foul play, they’ll politely ask you to leave.

The Cooler: Large Pass Line Bet

A 2003 craps flick starring Alec Baldwin and William H. Macy, The Cooler shows why its titular character never wins. Bernie Lootz takes all of his $3,000, or about NOK 25 000, and bets the pass line in craps. Of course, a seasoned craps player knows that you will make more money by betting the minimum on the pass line for the come out roll. You then put down additional chips as odds with zero house edge. Some people learn craps the hard way.

Casino: Not Protecting Your Hand

Martin Scorsese’s aptly named 1995 Hollywood casino movie stars Robert De Niro as made man and casino overseer Ace Rothstein. In one infamous scene, the blackjack dealer lifts his cards off the felt too high, unwittingly allowing other players to see his hand. Ace orders his cronies to take a mallet and show the cheater how it feels to go bust. In real card games, you should use a card protector or only peek at your cards once and memorize them.

Conclusion

Like the poker and craps players in casino movies, it’s okay for you to make mistakes. Casinos love bad players. After all, bad players are how they stay in business.