Predicted 4-3-3 Celtic Lineup to face Ross County – Forrest and Jota to start

Predicted Celtic line-up to take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership

The Celtic vs Ross County match has high stakes for both teams. Celtic are currently standing top with 7 points, but their position is not secured as Rangers are picking up the pace. Whereas it’s a survival battle for Ross County. Malky Mackay’s men require a crucial win to avoid the relegation zone.

Celtic has not lost a league game since last September. The Hoops would eye for a win against Ross County to stay in the title battle. They are approaching each game separately and have seen some excellent results. But the winning run of County in the previous three matches creates concerns for the title challengers.

Team News

Celtic has their entire squad available apart from David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi and Mikey Johnston, who remain sidelined due to injury issues. Even though Nir Bitton and Anthony Ralston were replaced by Reo Hatate and Josip Juranovic by manager Ange Postecoglou, later, he revealed that those were only tactical changes.

Probable Celtic XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Joe Hart (GK)

Even though it seems like a one-sided game, Ross County has some top attackers upfront who can cause problems. Postecoglou is likely to trust hugely experienced Joe Hart in goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (CB)

Carter-Vickers has so impressed during his loan spell that Celtic are assessing possibilities of making his move permanent. The 1,83 m centre-back has provided defensive solidity whenever featured in this campaign.

Carl Starfelt (CB)

Since joining the team last year, Starfelt has become a crucial member of the squad. He proved trustworthy in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Dundee United.

Josip Juranovic (RB)

Due to his incredible pace, Josip is pretty comfortable making the runs down the flank. He helps the team outnumber the opponent during counter runs by joining the attack.

Greg Taylor (LB)

Taylor has lacked productivity up front this term. But still, his availability in the backline helps the team stop opponent counter-attacks from the flank.

Callum McGregor (CM)

McGregor has been in top-notch form in this campaign. He even secured a goal in the last match, which takes his tally to 4 goals and four assists across all competitions in this campaign.

Tom Rogic (AM)

Rogic has been efficient as well as productive in this campaign. His five goals and ten assists across all competitions put him in the bracket of top-performing midfielders.

Nir Bitton (DM)

Well, Rogic can indeed initiate and finish an attacking move. But when things get out of hand, there is none better than Bitton for rescue. He is very efficient in anticipating opponent passes and intercepting them in the middle of the park.

James Forrest (RF)

Forrest is yet to make any significant contribution in terms of goals and assists. But still, his experience makes him a viable performer for Celtic.

Jota (LW)

Jota’s impressive spell is getting better in every passing game. The Portuguese youngster was given a rest in the last game, which indicates he would be fit and ready to bring the attack to County.

Georgios Giakoumakis (ST)

Giakoumakis has single-handedly changed the course of a few games in this campaign. He is currently in striking hot form with five goals in 13 Premiership appearances.

Celtic vs Ross County prediction

Celtic have been flawless in this campaign. They have worked with different combinations, but the results have been optimistic throughout the term. Even though Ross County has shown some spark, their defence hasn’t been as effective as needed at times. That’s why we are going for a 2-0 win for Celtic. If you fancy our prediction, Betway are offering odds of 5/1 on Celtic 2-0.