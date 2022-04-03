Oriana Sabatini – Paulo Dybala Girlfriend, her family and more

Who Is Oriana Sabatini? Meet The Girlfriend Of Paulo Dybala

Oriana Sabatini is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Paulo Dybala. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a wealthy Argentinian family, Oriana Sabatini has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. Apart from her professional role, she has several unique hobbies that make her even more special. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Juventus star Paulo Dybala over the years. In this article, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the stunning girlfriend of Paulo Dybala.

Since joining Juventus in 2015, Paulo Dybala has become a crucial member of the squad. He has spent most of his career in Italy. He is currently settled in Turin with his Girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini. Even though fans know about his career, Dybala’s love life is unexplored. But we have gathered all the details about his girlfriend in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Oriana Sabatini Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 19, 1996 Place of Birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Nationality Argentinian Residency N.A Ex-Partner Paulo Dybala Job Model, Singer and Actress Instagram @orianasabatini Height 1.72 m(5 ft 7 1⁄2 in) Weight 65kg Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Tiziana Sabatini (Sister) Father & Mother Osvaldo Sabatini (Father) and Catherine Fulop (Mother) Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Yellow Net Worth (approx.) $2 Million

Oriana Sabatini Childhood and Family

On January April 19, 1996, Oriana was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to a wealthy family. Her father, Osvaldo Sabatini, is a famous actor and owns a business. At the same time, her mother, Catherine Fulop, was known for being a famous Venezuelan actress, model and beauty pageant contestant.

She has a sister named Tiziana Sabatini, with whom she has maintained a good relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Paulo Dybala.

Oriana Sabatini was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Credit: Instagram)

Oriana Sabatini Education

Oriana went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to America After completing high school graduation. She enrolled in the New York Film Academy, from where she graduated with an acting degree.

Oriana Sabatini Career

Oriana is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands. Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies when she was just 13. In 2017, she got the opportunity to feature in the ads of L’Oréal.

After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers. She also had resources because of her parent’s connections in the industry. She started with a role in the Uruguayan telenovela ‘Porque te quiero así’ in 2011. Her incredible acting qualities were a spot-on match with the requirements of the directors. Later she played the role of Azul Medina in the series Aliados, for which she earned the award “Revelation” at the Kids Choice Awards Argentina.

Currently, Oriana is a singer. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2017, the Argentinian beauty decided to move to a different career path – becoming a singer. Her first single was “Love Me Down Easy”, which became a hit on YouTube. She has also sung –Bad, Stay or Run, El Último Tango.

Oriana Sabatini Net Worth

Oriana’s net worth is $2 Million, mostly from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala relationship

Paulo Dybala met his girlfriend in 2017 at a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande. Oriana had a supporting role in that tour, whereas Dybala was just a spectator. The Argentinian was playing for Juventus, and he was already a superstar. Oriana was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love.

She stood by her partner and supported him in every step of his career. They kept their relationship private for some time but made it public in 2018. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions.

Paulo Dybala met his girlfriend in 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2021, Oriana revealed that she is bisexual by saying:

“I don’t know if I am a lesbian and I like women, or if I am bisexual, but I won’t hold any prejudices about it.”

Despite her understanding, she still believes Dybala is her true love and wants to marry him one day.

Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala Children

They don’t have any children at this point, and we are not sure whether they are planning to welcome a child.

Oriana Sabatini Social media

Oriana is very famous on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of her own and with her partner. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense.

Oriana’s Instagram feed is full with several alluring images of her own. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Oriana Sabatini

When did Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Oriana Sabatini doing now? She is a model, actress and singer. How old is Oriana Sabatini? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Oriana Sabatini? She is Argentinian. What is Oriana Sabatini’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

Read More: