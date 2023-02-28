Patrick Cutrone is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Italian club Como and here, we will see more about his net worth, nationality, endorsement, and more…

Patrick Cutrone is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a striker. He was born in Como, Italy, and began his youth career at AC Milan. He made his professional debut in 2017 and scored several important goals for the team.

We will get to know more about his background, career, net worth, girlfriend, and so in this blog. In 2019, he transferred to English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and was loaned out to Fiorentina in Italy for the 2020-2021 season. He currently plays for Valencia in La Liga and has represented the Italian national team at various youth levels.

Patrick Cutrone of Empoli FC battles for the ball with Juan Guilherme Nunes Jesus of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on April 24, 2022 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Patrick Cutrone Facts

Birth Place Como, Lombardy, Italy Father’s Name Pasquale Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth €6 Million Age 25 Birthday 3 January 1998 Nationality Italian Position Centre-Forward Senior Clubs AC Milan, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fiorentina, Valencia, Empoli, Como

Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Patrick Cutrone Net Worth Salary

The Italian forward has quickly established himself as a valuable player in just three years as a professional athlete, accumulating a net worth of €6 million (£5.4 million). He began his career with AC Milan, his boyhood club, before transferring to the Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019. With exceptional on-field talent, his market value is now at an impressive €25 million (£22.3 million).

Patrick Cutrone Club Career

Cutrone, a football player for AC Milan, was born in Como and began playing at a young age. He started his youth career at GS Parediense in 2005 at the age of 7, and in the summer of 2007, he officially joined Milan’s academy. Over the next ten years, he played through the different age groups up to the Primavera (under-19) team. In March 2015, Cutrone signed his first professional contract with Milan, effective from 1 July 2015 until 30 June 2018. He received his first call-up to the senior team for a home game against Pescara played on 30 October 2016, but he was an unused substitute.

In January 2017, Cutrone was promoted to Milan’s first team, and on 21 May 2017, he made his senior debut in the 3–0 Serie A home win against Bologna. Cutrone signed a contract extension until 30 June 2021 in the summer of 2017. Cutrone was featured in the starting line-up for the first time on 27 July 2017 in a 1–0 away victory over Romanian side Universitatea Craiova in the 2017–18 Europa League qualification. He scored his first goal for Milan in the return match of the same tie, which finished 2–0 for his team.

OFFICIAL | Patrick Cutrone is a Fiorentina player ✍️ pic.twitter.com/WFeKtlrp96 — GOAL (@goal) January 10, 2020

Cutrone scored his first Serie A goal in a 0–3 Serie A away win against Crotone on 20 August 2017. He scored the only goal in a 1–0 away victory over Shkëndija in Europa League playoffs on 24 August 2017, and he scored a last-minute winning goal against Rijeka in the group stage to win the match 3–2 for Milan on 28 September 2017. Cutrone scored the winner and his first goal in the Derby della Madonnina as a substitute in the Coppa Italia matches against local rivals, Internazionale.

On 28 January 2018, Cutrone scored an opening goal in the home Serie A game against Lazio. In October 2018, Cutrone extended his contract with Milan until 30 June 2023. However, due to decreased playing time and quality of performances, Cutrone moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 30 July 2019.

Patrick Cutrone International Career

Patrick Cutrone has represented Italy at various youth levels, including under-15, under-16, under-17, under-18, and under-19. He has made a combined total of 57 appearances and scored 27 goals for his country. He was a member of the squads that participated in the 2015 European U-17 Championship and the 2016 European U-19 Championship.

Patrick Cutrone of Empoli FC react during the Serie A match between Empoli FC v US Sassuolo at Stadio Carlo Castellani on January 9, 2022 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

In September 2017, Cutrone made his debut with the Italy U21 team in a friendly match against Spain, in which Italy lost 3-0. Three days later, he scored his first goal for the team in a 4-1 victory over Slovenia U21.

In March 2018, Cutrone received his first senior call-up to the Italy national team under the interim manager Luigi Di Biagio. He played in friendlies against Argentina and England later that month, making his senior international debut in the match against Argentina, which Italy lost 2-0.

Cutrone was selected as part of Di Biagio’s 23-man Italy U21 squad for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, which was held on home soil. He scored a goal in Italy’s final group match, a 3-1 victory over Belgium, but the team was eliminated in the first round after finishing second in their group on a goal difference behind Spain. Italy also finished as the second-best second-place team, behind France, who progressed to the semifinals of the competition.

Patrick Cutrone of Empoli FC in action during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 13, 2022 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Patrick Cutrone Family

The parents of Patrick Cutrone faced obstacles in supporting his football career, but their persistence contributed to his success. Cutrone’s family remains unknown, but their determination highlights the importance of parental support in athletes’ progress. Both families’ dedication demonstrates the crucial role of familial backing in athletes’ journey to success.

Patrick Cutrone Girlfriend/Wife

Patrick Cutrone, the highly esteemed young footballer of Italy, has made a conscious decision to remain unattached and solely focused on his footballing endeavours. Despite being pursued by many admirers, Cutrone has made it clear that his primary focus is on developing his skills on the field, and he intends to devote all his time and energy to his football career. Cutrone’s single-minded approach to his passion for football has won him admiration and respect from his peers and fans alike.

Patrick Cutrone has not promoted any products on his social media accounts yet, but his talent and commitment to football may attract potential sponsors who are seeking athletes to promote their products. It is possible that he may feature endorsements in the future as he continues to grow and exhibit his abilities on the field.

Patrick Cutrone of Empoli Calcio gestures during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Empoli FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Patrick Cutrone Cars and Tattoos

Patrick Cutrone has not been seen driving in public in Italy, but it’s believed that he has a collection of cars. Interestingly, he has got a tattoo on his right arm mentioning the match played by Cutrone on 21/05/2017 which was Cutrone’s first senior appearance for AC Milan came as a substitute for Gerard Deulofeu during the 85th minute of a 3-0 home victory against Bologna in Serie A.

FAQs about Patrick Cutrone