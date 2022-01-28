Paolo Maldini wife Adriana Fossa Wiki 2022- Net Worth, Salary, Family, Children, and more

Adriana Fossa Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 8, 1968 Place of Birth Caracas, Venezuela Nationality Venezuelan, Italian Residency Milan Boyfriend Paolo Maldini Job Model, Actress, Entrepreneur Instagram @adriana_fossa_de_maldini Height 5′ 8” (173 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Her father’s name is Stefano Fossa and her mother is Dianora Blanco. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Adriana Fossa Biography

Adriana Fossa is the stunning wife of Paolo Maldini. The pair have been together for roughly 34 years. A successful model and entrepreneur, Adriana was born in a wealthy Venezuelan family. However, her career brought her to the beautiful city of Milan, where she met with Maldini. The Duo have known each other for ages, and their relationship has gotten better every passing year- like a fine wine! The beautiful couple also has two children together.

Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The one-club man gave his heart and soul for the Rossoneri shirt. Maldini started playing at a very young age and went to the AC Milan youth academy holding his father’s hand, Cesare Maldini, who is also an AC Milan legend. After getting a breakthrough in the youth side, he earned the opportunity to feature for the senior team. Since getting the first chance at 16 years of age, Paolo hasn’t looked back. He became the captain of the team just like his father and helped the club achieve seven Serie A titles and five Champions League trophies.

Paolo Maldini has become an icon for Milan city and the fans of the Rossoneri shirt. There is undoubtedly no deficiency of admirers for him. This article wouldn’t be enough to fill in all the achievements of his professional career. But, you are not here to learn about Paolo Maldini’s career, so let’s find out more about the beautiful lady Maldini is married to. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Paolo Maldini met Adriana Fossa at a nightclub in Milan.

Adriana Fossa Childhood and Family

Adriana was brought into the world on June 8, 1968, by Venezuelan parents. His father, Stefano Fossa, and mother, Dianora Blanc, represent a wealthy and famous family of Venezuela. She is the only child of her parents, who ran a successful business. Adriana hasn’t disclosed much information about her childhood and life before moving to Milan. That’s why we couldn’t retrieve much about her early life, but we are continuing our search and will update the article if we find new data. So keep checking!

Adriana has been the source of support for Paolo Maldini. (Photo by Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images)

Adriana Fossa Education

Adriana attended a local high school to complete her graduation. We couldn’t find out whether she enrolled in a university programme after that. But, Adriana was very passionate about modelling from a very young age. So, she might have entered the glamour world from an early age, but we were not able to verify the claim due to the lack of information.

Adriana holds both Venezuelan and Italian citizenship. (Photo was taken from forbiciate.com)

Adriana Fossa career

Adriana had a clear vision of modelling from a very young age. She knew what she had to do to make a successful career and didn’t flinch from taking the hard decisions, well here you got an important similarity between her and Paolo Maldini.

She moved to Miami at the beginning of her career to gather experience in the field. One notable mention from her early career is that she walked in a famous fashion exhibition at Paris during the year 1987. After getting early fame in her career, she decided to move to Milan in search of better opportunities in the fashion industry.

Adriana went on to establish a successful career in the European modelling industry. She walked the catwalk for famous personalities like Gianni Versace, Laura Biagiotti and Gianfranco.

She started her TV journey with a 1988 show, Aquile, and over the years, her presence in Italian television just kept rising. She also collaborated with famous Italian TV personality Mike Bongiorno.

Adriana and Paolo walking the streets of Milan.

Adriana Fossa and Paolo Maldini relationship

Adriana and Paolo met in a nightclub in 1987. After the first meeting, they knew they had a connection. In the next few years, their relationship flourished. Both of them had successful careers to take care of, and that’s why their meeting was limited in the early years. But as they grew older, they started coming closer to each other. The couple got married in December 1994 with the wishes of their family and close friends. They have continued their incredible love story; the difference is their family has grown a lot bigger over the years.

Adriana decided to end his modelling career after giving birth to her two sons.

Adriana Fossa and Paolo Maldini Children

The couple welcomed their first son, Christian, on June 14, 1996. Their younger son Daniel was brought into the world on October 11, 2001. Both of them followed in their father’s footsteps and enrolled in the AC Milan academy. Daniel made his senior Milan debut in 2020.

Paolo Maldini with younger son Daniel. (Image credits: acmilan.theoffside.com)

