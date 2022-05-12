Aleksandra Pavic – Nemanja Matic Wife, her Family and more 

Aleksandra Pavic is famous for being the wife of Serbian star Nemanja Matic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Aleksandra is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Manchester United star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful Instagram star and a caring mother.

After a successful spell in Chelsea, Nemanja Matic joined Manchester United in 2017. Since then he has been a loyal servant of the club. He spent most of his career playing in the defensive midfielder role. After falling from the pecking order in recent seasons, Matic has decided to end his partnership with the Red Devils.

He recently announced that this would be his last season and he would move on at the end of this term. Where he moves is a big question, but one thing is for sure, he would always have the support of his wife.

Aleksandra Pavic Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 27, 1991 Place of Birth Serbia Nationality Serbian Residency N.A Partner Nemanja Matic Job N.A Instagram @maticaleksandra Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Aleksandra Pavic Childhood and Family

Aleksandra was born on March 27, 1991, in Serbia, making her nationality Serbian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.

As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.

Aleksandra Pavic was born in Serbia. (Credit: Instagram)

Aleksandra Pavic Education

Aleksandra studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She gained success by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught entrepreneur or learned it in college.

Aleksandra Pavic career

Aleksandra is a model and Instagram star. Having a strong fashion sense, she excelled in her genre. She has gathered a huge fanbase on Instagram. Even though being the wife of a famous football player has helped her, her fashion statement is strong enough to attract fans. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.

Aleksandra is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Serbian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Aleksandra is also the biggest supporter of Nemanja Matic. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Aleksandra cheers up Matic’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Aleksandra Pavic is a model and Instagram star. (Credit: Instagram)

Aleksandra Pavic Net Worth

Aleksandra’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low-key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.

Matic earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Manchester United. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.

Aleksandra Pavic and Nemanja Matic Relationship

Nemanja Matic and his wife have been together for a long time as they met when Matic was playing for Košice in Serbia. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Aleksandra kept faith in her partner and supported him massively.

Nemanja Matic met with his wife when he was playing for Košice. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Aleksandra followed her partner to England. Finally, in 2010, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they wish to spend the rest of their lives together.

Aleksandra Pavic and Nemanja Matic Children

The duo has three beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Filip Matic, was born on February 18, 2011. Aleksandra gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Tea Matic, on January 14, 2019. They recently welcomed their third child Anika Matic.

Nemanja Matic with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Aleksandra Pavic Social media

Aleksandra has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Matic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children and husband. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time on the beach with the kids.

FAQs about Aleksandra Pavic

When did Aleksandra Pavic and Nemanja Matic get married? They got married in 2010. What is Aleksandra Pavic doing now? She is a model and Instagram star. How old is Aleksandra Pavic? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Aleksandra Pavic? She is Serbian. What is Aleksandra Pavic’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.