Magi Salah: Mohamed Salah wife, family, kids, career and net worth

Salah is at the pinnacle of world football. The Egyptian born footballer is a star at his club Liverpool. He is known for his goal-scoring, dribbling and speed.

However, he likes to keep his personal life private. Mohamed Salah is known for keeping things on the down-low outside of football.

Not much has been written or mentioned about his wife Magi Salah. Hence, Let us get to know somethings about Mrs Salah.

Mohamed Salah wife: Magi Salah

Magi Salah was born in 1994. She was raised in Nagrig, a village in Gharbia, Egypt. The couple has been often seen visiting the place.

According to sportmob, Magi Salah has a twin sister named Mohab. Like Salah, his wife is a devoted Muslim. She has never been spotted without her hijab. However, not many details about her personal life are available. Not much information about her life prior to marriage are available either.

According to the Sun, she is a biotechnologist. One could assume that Magi is an extremely shy woman. She does not have any social media handles. Nevertheless, she can be found on her husband’s Instagram handle.

Mo and Magi Salah at Anfield (via daily express)

She also rarely makes any public appearances. However, she was often spotted with Salah at Anfield during the end of season laps.

Magi and Mohamed Salah marriage

This is unlike the usual celebrity relationship. Both Magi and Salah were close friends since childhood. In fact, they attended the same school. Their school was located in the village of Basyoun, Gharbia. The pair were classmates throughout elementary and junior years.

They have stayed together ever since.

Salah and Magi got married on 17th December 2013. The ceremony was in their hometown Nagrig, Egypt. The player was then playing for Basel football club.

Magi Salah net worth

As mentioned above, Magi likes to keep things on the low. Hence, any details about her occupation and earnings are not available.

Magi and Mohamed Salah children

Salah and his wife have two children. The couple has been blessed with two daughters named Makka and Kayan.

Salah family celebrating Christmas (via The Sun)

The former was born in 2014. She is a regular feature of her dad’s Instagram. She was also seen with her mom celebrating Salah’s 2017/18 Golden Boot on the Anfield pitch.

Kayan was born in February 2014. She can also be seen on Salah’s Instagram.

Magi Salah husband: Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah is one of the biggest names in world football. The player is one of the best footballers currently active. However, he wasn’t a big name prior to joining Liverpool.

He has covered himself in individual and collective glory throughout his career at the reds. Multiple Golden Boots, Champions League and a Premier League could define its legacy. He has cemented himself as one of the Liverpool greats.

