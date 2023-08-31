Milos Kerkez 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Milos Kerkez is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Milos Kerkez, a talented footballer, was born on 7 November 2003 in Serbia. He is a left-back known for his skills and contributions on the field. Despite being born in Serbia, he represents the Hungary national team in international competitions.

Milos Kerkez continues to be a potential player to watch in the world of football. His career has been distinguished by tenacity, talent, and success at multiple teams and on the international level.

Milos Kerkez joined AFC Bournemouth from Jong AZ in July 2023. (Credits: @miloskerkez Instagram)

Milos Kerkez Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Vrbas, Serbia, and Montenegro Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $770 K Age 19 Birthday 7 November 2003 Nationality Serbian Position Left-Back Senior Clubs Győr, AC Milan, AZ, Jong AZ, AFC Bournemouth Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Milos Kerkez’s Net Worth and Salary

Milos Kerkez has a net worth of $770,000. His services to the sport have considerably increased his financial success, even though specifics about his pay are still unknown. He has a tremendous market value of €15 million thanks to his exceptional on-field abilities, underscoring his potential and marketability in the football industry. Kerkez’s sporting accomplishments have paved the road for a bright future.

Milos Kerkez Club Career

Kerkez began his club career at Austrian side Rapid Wien in 2014, where he played until 2019. He joined Gyri ETO FC in 2020, a Nemzeti Bajnokság II team from Hungary. He gained a lot of support and inspiration from his coaches and teammates while he was a student at Gyr, which inspired him to choose the Hungarian national team.

He signed a contract with the famed Serie A team A.C. Milan on February 2, 2021, after his achievements attracted the attention of big European clubs. It was a dream come true to be given the chance to play for AC Milan, especially after speaking with the club’s technical director, former footballer Paolo Maldini. Kerkez, however, didn’t have enough playing time at AC Milan despite his promise.

However, despite his potential, Kerkez didn’t get enough playing time at AC Milan, leading him to part ways with the club in 2022. On January 29, 2022, Kerkez joined Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar after leaving AC Milan. On May 19, 2022, against SC Heerenveen, he played his first game for the team. Later, on August 14, 2022, he defeated Sparta Rotterdam and scored his first Eredivisie goal.

Other clubs, like S.L. Benfica, were intrigued by Kerkez’s play at AZ Alkmaar and explored signing him. However, a dispute over the transfer fee prevented the deal from being completed. Milos made another important career move in 2023 when he paid an unknown sum to join Premier League team AFC Bournemouth. Fans were eager to see him demonstrate his abilities in one of the most competitive leagues in the world as this opened a new chapter in his professional career.

Milos Kerkez International Career

Kerkez received a call-up to the senior Hungary national team for Nations League matches against England, Italy, and Germany. He made his senior team debut against Germany on 23 September 2022.

Milos Kerkez Family

Milos Kerkez, who was born on November 7th, 2003 in Vrbas, Serbia and Montenegro, comes from an unremarkable household with scant information. Although information about his parents and siblings is kept private, it is clear that they have contributed significantly to his football career. Milos’ commitment to the game and his accomplishments on the pitch are proof of the foundation his family’s support and love provided.

Milos Kerkez is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @miloskerkezofficial Instagram)

Milos Kerkez’s Girlfriend

Milos Kerkez’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.

Milos Kerkez has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Milos Kerkez Cars and Tattoos

Milos might own some cars to roam around the city but the specific details about his cars are not widely reported. The player has not inked his skin yet and might change his mind about tattooing if he wins something big.

